A former local football standout is giving back to the sport that he loves. Chris Redding played for Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton football before continuing his career at the University of New Hampshire. Redding currently serves as a coach for Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, N.C.
Redding announced on Facebook that he has purchased Vermont All-Star Football Camps, where the state’s best players work on their skills.
“I am thrilled to announce I have purchased Vermont All-Star Football Camps. The opportunity to coach 300+ Vermont high school football athletes each summer and help promote the game that I love in my home state is a humbling honor. I am excited to carry on the tradition of 40 years worth of camps and grow the experience for all athletes and coaches involved,” Redding wrote in the Facebook post.
Redding concludes the post by sharing his excitement to be able to give back to where he grew up.
“If you know me, you know that my first love has always been football. This will allow me to give back to the game that has given me so much in the great state of Vermont.”