UTICA, N.Y. — Mount Anthony indoor track continued its outstanding season during Sunday’s meet at Utica College.
The Patriots brought 11 athletes to The TCITL Frank DeMasi Utica Invitational and left with three Vermont Division I state records, three MAU school records and two meet records. Eight Patriots also achieved new PRs as the squad continues to improve as states near.
Isaiah Brunache broke the state and school record in the weight throw with his toss of 61 feet, 9.5 inches. The throw shattered his own school record of 53 feet, 0.5 inches the Patriot set in his previous meet.
Brunache’s record-setting day wasn’t finished. The thrower also broke both the state and school record in the shot put, reaching 58 feet 10 inches, a foot and a half further than his toss earlier in the season.
Brunache also broke the meet record in both of his events.
Brooks Robson also etched his name into the MAU and Vermont record books with his triple jump of 42 feet, 9 inches. He broke his own MAU record of 42’ 3”set earlier this season.
The good day didn’t end there.
Andrew Ponessi shaved time off his 55 meter dash, finishing sixth overall with a time of 6.79 seconds.
Morgan Washburn once again had a strong showing in both the weight throw and shot put, finishing sixth and 19th, respectively.
Sabrina Carli posted a new personal best in the long jump, 12’ 9.5”.
Thomas Scheetz set his PR in the 1000m with a time of 3:07.36.
David Wellspeak shaved an entire two seconds off his previous best in the 300m dash, finishing in 42.96 seconds.
Teagan Currier posted a new PR in the 300m with her time of 52.6 seconds. Just ahead of her was fellow Patriot Leah Nally’s 52.05 seconds.
MAU coach Paul Redding is ecstatic about how the entire Patriots team is improving.
“The bigger the meet, the better the competition, they rise to the occasion. You’re always excited to see a state record, but it brings me great joy to see PRs broken.”
Gianna Farry impressed in an event she had never competed in before Sunday, the 55m hurdles. Farry posted a time of 12.09 seconds.
Both 4x200 relay teams shaved time off their previous bests, as well.
The Patriots brought only six boys to the meet, yet finished tied for sixth overall out of 33 schools when it was all said and done. Competing against teams with much larger rosters, MAU turned heads in New York.
“They keep peaking as the season continues,” Redding said.
Now the Patriots set their sights on the Vermont state championships Feb. 6 at the University of Vermont.