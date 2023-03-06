BOSTON, Mass. — Ella Palisano’s coach kept circling back to one word when describing her performance at the New England Indoor Track Championship Saturday inside the Reggie Lewis Center: Unbelievable.
In all fairness to Mount Anthony coach Paul Redding, it is difficult to grasp what the freshman accomplished at the biggest stage of her track career — breaking the Vermont record in the high jump with her mark of 5 feet, 7 inches.
“For her age, a freshman, … the sky's the limit for that kid,” Redding said.
Just four weeks removed from her third place finish at the Vermont state championship, she added a remarkable six inches to her personal record and finished second in all of New England in the event. Senior Audrey Kirkutis of Conard High School in Connecticut took home the gold medal with the same 5 feet, 7 inch mark of Palisano, finishing with fewer misses to secure the top spot on the podium.
Palisano broke former St. Johnsbury Academy track star Katherine Cowan’s high jump record of 5 feet, 6 inches set in December of 2016. She said the extended time in between meets helped her shatter her previous PR.
Redding believed in the freshman’s potential; The record-breaking performance was the product of it “all coming together” on Saturday, according to the Patriots’ coach.
“I thought she could push the state record,” he said. “I’ve videoed all of her stuff and I watched her on film … the height and all of the room she has on her arch is unbelievable.”
That goal was not even on the freshman’s radar. Palisano had not looked at the record once all winter long, and it wasn’t until Redding pointed it out after her jump that she was aware of what she had just accomplished.
“Especially as a freshman, it was a really cool experience,” Palisano said of finding out about her record-breaking feat in real time. “It’s not something I never even thought of.”
Palisano was also one fourth of the girls 4x200 relay team that competed in the regional championship. Gianna Farry, Alexa Sprague and Abby Hodges joined her as MAU placed 23rd in the event with its time of 1 minute, 56.74 seconds.
Redding challenged the relay team prior to states to finish within the top three and break two minutes, and he would enter the squad into regionals. They accomplished that goal, taking third and crossing the finish line in 1:57.53. The Patriots relay team, which features no seniors, shaved nearly a full second off its state title time and continues to improve every meet.
“Going forward, they’ll grow from this and learn,” Redding said. “When we go back in the spring (for outdoor track), when we go back next winter, it will get easier and easier; It becomes more natural.”
Thomas Scheetz was the lone Patriots representative on the boys side, running the 2 mile in 10:23.23. Redding said the MAU junior looked “smooth” in the race and gave all the credit to one of MAU’s assistant coaches.
“I think the addition of Kathleen Newton helping us out as a coach, and helping him out, has made him grow immensely,” Redding said. “She’s going to help him out this spring, it’s going to be unbelievable. He’ll grow leaps and bounds with her leadership.”
Sprague took 33rd in the shot put with her hurl of 26 feet, 6.25 inches, rounding out the MAU competitors at the meet.
Palisano’s indoor season isn’t quite finished; she’ll take part in the New Balance Nationals in Boston this weekend. She said she felt less pressure at the regional stage and anticipates a similar feeling when she faces off against the best athletes in the country.
“I feel like it’s more relaxed,” Palisano said. “I don’t feel the pressure of winning the overall (event), so I kind of just trust myself and go out there and jump.”
That same lax attitude had her at her best last weekend. There’s no telling the heights she’ll reach at nationals.