MAU LAX 4/4/22 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Collin Bevin fires a shot.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse lost to South Burlington 17-5 on Thursday.

South Burlington raced to a 9-2 halftime lead in its season-opening win. Rex Jewell led the charge for the Wolves scoring 6 goals. Will Goyette also tallied 5 scores while Will Anderson had a game-high five assists.

Hayden Gaudette was busy all afternoon protecting the cage, registering 21 saves. Nate Potter and Collin Bevin each scored twice for the Patriots.

The Patriots were originally scheduled to host South Burlington though the conditions at Veterans Field were unsuitable for play due to Thursday’s rainfall, forcing MAU to take the two and a half hour bus ride north to the Wolves’ turf field.

MAU falls to 1-1 on the season and travels to Lasalle Institute Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.