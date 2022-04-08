SOUTH BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse lost to South Burlington 17-5 on Thursday.
South Burlington raced to a 9-2 halftime lead in its season-opening win. Rex Jewell led the charge for the Wolves scoring 6 goals. Will Goyette also tallied 5 scores while Will Anderson had a game-high five assists.
Hayden Gaudette was busy all afternoon protecting the cage, registering 21 saves. Nate Potter and Collin Bevin each scored twice for the Patriots.
The Patriots were originally scheduled to host South Burlington though the conditions at Veterans Field were unsuitable for play due to Thursday’s rainfall, forcing MAU to take the two and a half hour bus ride north to the Wolves’ turf field.
MAU falls to 1-1 on the season and travels to Lasalle Institute Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.