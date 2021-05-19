HOOSICK, N.Y. — In a duel between two of the top pitchers in the Wasaren League — Spa Catholic’s Molly O’Reilly and Hoosick Falls’ Kennedy Boisvert — the Saint got the better of the Panther as Spa Catholic grabbed a 5-3 win on Wednesday.
O’Reilly allowed only three runs on three hits while striking out 12 in her seven innings in the circle, while Boisvert nearly matched her, allowing five runs on nine hits, while striking out 14.
“She’s becoming very impressive on the mound and she’s moving the ball around the plate pretty well,” said Hoosick coach Nicole Martin.
Spa Catholic took a 3-0 lead after three innings. In the second inning, three straight Saints hits had them looking for a big inning, but Boisvert struck out Megan Cornell and Julia Murdick to hold them to a single run. In the third, O’Reilly blasted a triple to start the rally, then scored on a steal of home. Callaigh Sisk walked and stole second and third before scoring on a passed ball to go up 3-0.
O’Reilly was steady in the circle through the first five innings, allowing only two hits — one to Boisvert in the third inning and another to MacKenna Roberson in the fourth.
O’Reilly started to crack in the later innings. In the sixth, Jordan Hill reached on an error with one out, stole second and third, then made a mad dash for the plate on a passed ball, and getting the Panthers on the board.
“They are all fast runners, they take advantage of the situation,” Martin said. “We trust them wholeheartedly because they’ve got the slides down and they’re going to make it.”
In the top of the seventh, Spa Catholic padded its lead with a pair of runs, getting a double from Cornell and RBI hits from Murdick and O’Reilly, to make it 5-1 with a half-inning left.
In Hoosick’s half, Alexis Pingelski reached on an error. Ashley Pacheco was up next and she singled to right. A pair of errors from the Saints defense allowed both runners to score to cut the lead to 5-3, but O’Reilly retired the last two hitters for Hoosick Falls.
“It was a little rough in the beginning, but they keep going and rally, I’m proud of them for that,” Martin said.
The Panthers fall to 3-3 and are on a three-game losing skid after starting the season 3-0 with wins over Hoosic Valley, Waterford and Berlin-New Lebanon.