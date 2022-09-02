QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — Burr and Burton field hockey lost its season opener at Queensbury 6-1 on Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs are very young this fall, with more than half the team seeing its first varsity action in the contest.
One of those newcomers, goaltender Delana Underwood, had a fantastic performance in her first ever field hockey game. Underwood finished her day with an impressive 18 saves.
Qwynn Humphrey had the lone BBA score, assisted by Kaelin Downey on a penalty corner with 8:16 left in the third quarter, which cut the Bulldog defecit down to 3-1 at the time.
BBA's defensive unit of Katie Crabtree, Kylie Prins, Bailey Gilliam and Ava Stauss helped keep Queensbury scoreless for the first 19 minutes of the game.
Kendal Kelsey (two goals) got the scoring started for Queensbury with just over 11 minutes left in the second quarter.
Bulldog midfielders Mai-Liis Edwards, Kaelin Downey and Qwynn Humphrey played hard for the full 60 minutes and never let down.
BBA (0-1) returns to action Friday at Windsor at 4 p.m.