This Saturday nine members of the MAU indoor track team competed in the Ed Cepiel Invitational at Springfield College; all nine set Personal Records (PR's) in the meet.
“It is awesome witnessing the growth of all the athletes this year, they definitely have put in the work,” said MAU coach Paul Redding.
The boys team finished with 35 points, an outstanding finish for such a small team.
Isaiah Brunache won the shot put with a throw of 57 feet 4.25 inches, breaking the meet record with the toss. Brunache came in 3rd in the weight throw with a throw of 53 feet, 0.5 inches, an MAU school record.
Brooks Robson had an outstanding day as well in both the triple jump and long jump. He came in second in both jumps. Robson was in the lead of both until the last jump.
In the long jump, Robson leaped 19 feet 5.75 inches, a season best. In the triple jump, Robson broke the MAU school record with a jump of 42 feet, 3 inches.
Andrew Ponessi finished 4th in the 300 meter dash with a time of 37.98 seconds.
For the girls, Morgan Washburn finished 7th in the weight throw with a throw of 31 feet, 4.5 inches.
"We are very excited to see how the team continues to grow with the rest of this season. There are a lot of bigger meets coming up and we are peaking at the right time," said Redding.
MAU returns to the track Saturday with a meet at Union College.