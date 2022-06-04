BURLINGTON — Two Burr and Burton Bulldogs jumped and tossed their way to individual state championships on Friday. Tristan Prescott leaped her way into an individual state championship, winning the Division II triple jump with a mark of 10.07 meters while Eric Mulroy returned to Manchester a state champion in the javelin with his toss of 46.38 meters, nearly four meters further than second place.
Prescott also won comfortably, as Haley Stefaniak of Missisquoi Valley earned second place with her mark of 9.66 meters.
The triple jump was the best event of the day for the Bulldogs. Along with Prescott winning, two other Bulldogs: Abigail Kopeck, sixth and Amelia Maier, eighth, placed inside the top-10.
On the boys side, Carson Gordon (12.03 meters) took second in the event.
The long jump pit was also kind to BBA with Maier (third), Megan Carson (fifth) and Maleah Jones (10th) having three top-10’s in that event, too.
While the field events were where the Bulldogs shined, they had their fair share of top-10 placements on the track, as well. Siobhan O’Keefe finished third in the 3000 meters and fourth in the 1500. Lilly Harris took 10th overall in the 3000.
Toni Levitas took third in the 300 meter hurdles and fourth overall in the 100 meter hurdles, setting PRs in both events.
Levitas wasn’t the only Bulldog hurdler to place top-10; Maier finished sixth in the 300 meter hurdles.
Grace Cabasco placed eighth in the 800 meters, and Kopech placed ninth in the 400.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Jones, Dahlia Cohn, Prescott and Carson finished third in what was the Bulldogs’ best relay of the afternoon.
Prescott also finished in seventh in the high jump.
For the boys, Gordon’s second-place finish was the best of the day.
Rayheed Clayton finished fifth in the triple jump.
Michael Hornby finished sixth in the 400 meters with a PR of 55.03 seconds, Isaac Vernon took ninth in the 1500 meters and 10th in the 3000.
James Tudor finished fifth in the high jump. Aiden McMahon took seventh in the long jump.
Of the 15 team field, the BBA girls finished in sixth place with 46 team points while the BBA boys placed ninth with 24 total points. U-32 swept the meet, with the Raider girls scoring 92 points and the Raider boys finishing with 104.