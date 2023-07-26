INDIANAPOLIS — Pownal’s Mia Paligo represented Vermont last week at the The United States Bowling Congress Junior Gold Nationals tournament.
The rising Mount Anthony senior – an integral part of both the MAU softball and BBA hockey varsity teams – impressed in her third sport, averaging more than 160 pins per game over four days of competition at Royal Pin Western.
Her best overall round came on day two, where she knocked down 701 pins across four games. Paligo also had her tournament-best game in that round, totaling 219 pins in the second game. By the end of day two, she sat in 211th place.
Paligo finished in 326th place with 2,639 total pins in the 18-and-under girls division, which featured 665 competitors from across the country.
The top 84 scores moved on to the “advances round” and Gianna Brandolino of Joliet, Illinois was eventually crowned the national champion. Brandolino shot a 228 in the finals, edging Karina Capron (202) of Fremont, Nebraska.
Paligo has been bowling for over a decade, and this marks her third time competing in the national competition. Alyssa St. Louis of Springfield joined Paligo as the only Vermonters in the 18-and-under girls bracket. Both punched their ticket to Indianapolis by winning a qualifying tournament in Vermont.
It’s the third time Paligo has represented Vermont in the Junior Gold Nationals, and the MAU athlete put together her best performance to date.
Paligo has bowled at the now-closed Bennington Lanes bowling alley since the age of 6. She has tentative plans to continue bowling at the Barbecue Recreation bowling alley in Hoosick Falls, New York.