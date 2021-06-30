BENNINGTON -- With a third of the season complete, the Bennington Post 13 American Legion baseball team is 4-2, in second place in the Southern division and have outscored opponents 51-28 in its six games.
All told, it has kept Post 13 coach Ryan Greenslet impressed with the strength of his squad.
"Coming into the year, I didn't know what to expect," Greenslet said. "There hadn't been a lot of interest in Legion ball for the past few years, so my goal was to win a few games and see what happened."
What has happened so far is in three of Post 13's four wins, the team has scored more than 10 runs, and in the fourth, they won 9-2. As a team, they are hitting .328 and have an on-base percentage plus slugging percentage of .860.
"After the first couple games, I see the group I have and they've played well. There's something special with this group," Greenslet said. "I think we have one of the better teams in the South and I think we have a good chance to be in the top 4."
The top four teams in both divisions qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled for July 27 to August 2.
Six of Greenslet's starters have batting averages over .300, including Jake Sparks, who is hitting an insane .615. Nick Santiago is at an even .500, including a 5-for-5 performance to begin the year against Brattleboro.
"I have three-quarters of my team that get the bat on the ball," Greenslet said. "A lot of different guys can be anywhere in the lineup and they'll get the job done in a clutch situation
Ethan LaBatt has the most plate appearances (27) and most at-bats (22), and he's taken advantage of it, hitting .409 in his six games. He's also scored a team-high 10 runs, usually hitting out of the leadoff or No. 2 spot in the order.
"He's one of the quietest guys in the dugout and on the field, but he's so respected and does anything we ask him to do," Greenslet said. "He's always coming through we need him. He's also good on defense in center field, he's made some remarkable plays in the outfield."
On the mound, Greenslet said he's been lucky this year so far because he's only had to use a few of his arms.
"Jacob [Tibbetts] pitched a complete game, LaBatt had one, and Josh Colegrove and Justin Maxon were close," Greenslet said. "They pitch deep into games and so I might burn just the one and have everyone else ready to go for the next game."
With 12 games left in 23 days, Greenslet said he's hoping that streak will continue.
"We haven't had to use Nat [Greenslet] or Brodie [Krawczyk] yet, so we'll see what happens with some of those doubleheaders," Greenslet said.
Post 13 has three games by the end of the week, with a game Thursday night against Bellows Falls at 7 p.m. and a doubleheader against Lakes Region on Saturday starting at noon. They'll be back at home for a game on Thursday, July 8 against Rutland at MAUHS.