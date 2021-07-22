BENNINGTON - Post 13 has been in scramble mode in the winding days of the legion baseball season, trying to make up a handful of rain-canceled games.
Wednesday, they lost a close battle to White River Junction 6-5 with only 10 players. On Thursday, they had to finish a game with Bellows Falls that was postponed in the fifth inning, followed by another complete game against Post 37. Bennington’s late season push for the final playoff spot in the Southern Division has become that much more difficult with players missing owing to injuries and a couple more out of town.
The season may have come to an abrupt end on Thursday. In the second inning of the second game on Thursday, catcher Nick Santiago was behind the plate when he extended his glove trying to glove a pitch. A Bellows Falls batter inadvertently made contact with Santiago’s hand, and the backstop sustained a finger injury. That forced him from the game, and brought Post 13 down to just eight players. They were able to finish the game, as legion rules state that you may not begin a game with eight players but you are allowed to finish down a player.
Bennington is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday and their season finale on Monday, but it appears they may have to forfeit their last three games of the season since they only can field eight.
As for the game itself, Bennington showed its character by hanging tough despite playing with a massive disadvantage, taking Bellows Falls to extra innings. Post 37 used a four-run eighth inning to secure the 9-5 victory over Bennington.
Post 13 manager Ryan Greenslet knew it would be a tall task playing with no substitutions. He had a simple message for his players prior to the game.
“I just want you guys to go out, have fun and play baseball. Do the best you can,” Greenslet said. “I think they all did great. They dug deep and pulled through it.”
Josh Colegrove was handed the ball on the mound, and did a phenomenal job controlling the game. Colegrove went seven strong, allowing five runs. A couple of scores would have been routine outs in a normal circumstance, but with only two outfielders would-be outs turned into extra base hit gappers.
Bennington took the lead in the bottom of the third. Trailing 3-1, Tucker Thayne ripped a double to center field, advancing Jake Tibbetts who singled in the previous at bat. Colegrove walked to load the bases, and Bennington was threatening with the bases loaded and one out. Tanner Bushee had a patient approach and walked in a run, followed by a single by Justin Maxon to center. Maxon made solid contact, driving in two runs to give Post 13 a 4-3 lead.
Santiago’s spot in the order was next up, which resulted in an automatic out to tame the rally. Nat Greenslet wasn’t ready to end the inning, pulling a line drive that hugged the left field line and stayed fair four a double that brought Bushee home. That extra base hit put Bennington ahead 5-3.
Bellows Falls tacked on one run in the fourth and another in the sixth to even things at five. Bennington had the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh and a chance to sneak away with the win, but with two outs Greenslet grounded out to third base ending the inning.
Jake Tibbetts came in to pitch the eighth inning. Tibbetts relies on pitching to contact, and with Bennington short a fielder, Bellows Falls capitalized on that opportunity. A leadoff home run set the tone for the extra frame, as Post 37 tacked on four runs as Tibbetts’ knuckleball wasn’t dancing like it typically does.
Post 13 went down in the bottom half of the frame without scoring a run.
In the continuation game prior, Bellows Falls defeated Post 13 14-4. The game had been tied 4-4 in the fifth inning when play resumed.