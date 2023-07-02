Bennington Post 13 split its double header at Lakes Region Saturday in American Legion baseball play.
In game one, Bennington grabbed a 13-2 victory in five innings with Aaron Whitman, Nat Greenslet, Eli King, and Cole Ziehm all collecting multiple RBIs. Colby Granger pitched Bennington to the win, tossing a complete game while allowing one earned run on two hits, two walked batters and striking out five.
Lakes Region exacted its revenge in game two, winning 12-1 in five innings. Jacob Patch and Tim Kendall collected two RBIs to lead them to victory. Jackson Howe pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on one hit, walking one and striking out two. Whitman collected Post 13’s lone RBI, driving in Josh Worthington with his single in the top of the fourth inning.
Post 13 (3-2) returns to action Thursday, hosting Rutland Post 31 at 5:30 p.m.