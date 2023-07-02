MAU BBA baseball 5/9/2023 (copy) (copy)

Colby Granger delivers a pitch during the high school baseball season. Granger pitched Bennington Post 13 to victory in game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Lakes Region.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bennington Post 13 split its double header at Lakes Region Saturday in American Legion baseball play.

In game one, Bennington grabbed a 13-2 victory in five innings with Aaron Whitman, Nat Greenslet, Eli King, and Cole Ziehm all collecting multiple RBIs. Colby Granger pitched Bennington to the win, tossing a complete game while allowing one earned run on two hits, two walked batters and striking out five.

Lakes Region exacted its revenge in game two, winning 12-1 in five innings. Jacob Patch and Tim Kendall collected two RBIs to lead them to victory. Jackson Howe pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on one hit, walking one and striking out two. Whitman collected Post 13’s lone RBI, driving in Josh Worthington with his single in the top of the fourth inning.

Post 13 (3-2) returns to action Thursday, hosting Rutland Post 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.