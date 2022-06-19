POST13LEGION (copy)

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Bennington Post 13 split a Saturday doubleheader against White River Junction Post 84.

In the front-end, a five-error performance spelled trouble for Bennington, as the five unearned runs were the difference maker in Post 84’s 8-3 win.

Nat Greenslet drew the start, allowing three earned runs over 5 ⅓ innings while allowing five hits, striking out five and walking three batters.

Greenslet had two RBIs in the losing effort, with Ethan Paligo driving in the other Bennington run.

Post 13 (1-2) got into the win column for the first time this season in the back-end of the doubleheader, defeating Post 84 4-1.

Again, it was Greenslet and Paligo producing at the plate, both driving in a pair of runs. Josh Worthington (2 ⅓ innings) and Matt Wasieleuski (4 ⅔) combined to hold the WRJ bats to just five hits and one run.

