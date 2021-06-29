BENNINGTON — Post 13’s Jake Sparks dug himself into a hole to start things off against Manchester Union Underground, tossing seven straight balls and walking the first two batters of the game on a muggy Tuesday night at Mount Anthony.
Sparks needed a big play to keep Manchester off the scoreboard in the top of the first, and that’s exactly what he got. With Will Addington up at the plate, Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki signaled for a bunt. Addington wasn’t able to get it on the ground, lining it toward first. Sparks jumped on the opportunity, gloved it for the out and fired to first for out number two. Post 13’s Tucker Thayne then threw a bullet to Brodie Krawczyk covering second for the third leg of the triple play.
Just like that, what had the potential to be a huge inning was over in the matter of a few seconds.
“You don’t get to see a triple play that often and it was a huge time to come through with it,” said Post 13 coach Ryan Greenslet. “That definitely changed the momentum of the game.”
Manchester skipper Eddie Lewicki knows some people would question bunting in that situation, but believes it was the right play regardless of the outcome.
“One of my best hitters, who is a very good bunter, (if) he bunts it in and I get runners on second and third with one out, I think we’re definitely scoring,” Lewicki said. “It’s just one of those plays, and they executed it well when we made the mistake.”
Krawczyk stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the first and reached base on a single to left, then proceeded to steal second and third. The attempt to catch the speedster at third was errant, allowing Krawczyk to score easily. Just like that, Post 13 manufactured a run. Both the thefts and Manchester errors were common themes all afternoon in the 9-2 ballgame. In total, Post 13 swiped five bags and advanced on a handful more wild pitches and passed balls. They also manufactured three runs on errant throws to third by Manchester catchers.
Post 13 scored four times in the bottom of the sixth, with three runners crossing the plate thanks to errors. A three run lead turned into seven just like that, almost entirely shutting the door on a potential Manchester comeback.
“Our season is the story of two games: either we play great defensively and we win, or we do stuff like that and you don’t give yourself even a chance to be in the game,” Lewicki said. “You throw the ball around the infield, Don’t block stuff, it’s just, you can’t win when you play baseball like that.”
Manchester scored its first run off of Sparks in the second inning on a sharp hit ball to second that took a high hop on the infield grass that ate up Post 13’s Justin Maxon, allowing Addington to cross the plate with two outs. Sparks dealt for much of the day after his less than ideal first two batters, tossing six innings and allowing two runs, both unearned. The second run came in the sixth inning with two outs. With Nate Smilko on third base, Sparks made Charles Kunz chase a pitch in the dirt for strike three. The dropped third strike bounced off the catcher and ricocheted over the visitors dugout, scoring Smilko and allowing Kunz to reach safely.
Max Brownlee drew the start for Manchester, pitching a solid outing of four innings and zero earned runs as well.
Danny Scarlotta walked all three batters he faced, allowing two earned runs without registering an out for Manchester. Jack McCoy came in relief of Scarlotta in the fourth and limited the damage, only allowing one inherited runner to score.
His defense did him no favors in his two innings of work, as McCoy was tagged for four runs, though just one earned.
Jake Tibbetts closed the door for Bennington in the seventh, and displayed a nasty knuckleball in the process At one point, Tibbetts went to the knuckle three straight pitches, and it worked as the slower pitch and unpredictable movement had Manchester’s bats confused.
“I’ve done it since Little League, my dad taught me. He just showed me the grip and I’ve been working on it for so long,” Tibbetts said. “This is the first year I’ve come out confidentially and used it.”
Manchester hosts Rutland Post 31 for a doubleheader on Thursday while Post 13 travels to Rutland to take on Post 37.