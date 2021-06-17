BENNINGTON — Jake Sparks went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and Nick Santiago started the year with a perfect 5-for-5 performance as Bennington Post 13 held on through a furious seventh-inning rally to beat Brattleboro Post 5, 13-11, at Mount Anthony Union High School on Thursday.
On this opening day, the hitters were ahead of the pitchers. In the top of the first inning, Brattleboro put up a four-spot against Post 13 starter Josh Colegrove. But in the bottom half of the first against Post 5 starter Brandon Weeks, Bennington answered back with four of its own as they had six straight singles, including RBI hits by Sparks, Santiago and Nat Greenslet.
“We give up four, but with this roster, I have no qualms that they can come back [from that deficit],” said Post 13 coach Ryan Greenslet. “Then we get four right off the bat.”
Weeks was not long for the game in the bottom of the second. He started the inning allowing singles to Brodie Krawczyk and Ethan LaBatt before facing Sparks again. The Hoosick Falls rising junior deposited Weeks’ offering 20 feet over the right field fence for a 7-4 lead.
“Jake is a kid that puts it all on the field every second,” Greenslet said. “He’s selective and disciplined in the batter box, but he hits it hard every time.”
Alex Kendall came in for the third and had just as difficult a time. Tanner Bushee started the third with a base hit and after a pair of strikeouts, he allowed a walk, a single, and hit Greenslet with the bases loaded to make it 8-4.
The next hitter, Tucker Thayne, cleared the bases with a long double to right for an 11-4 lead.
“That was a huge hit for us,” Greenslet said. “Nine times out of 10, he’s going to come up with a big shot and he did today for us.”
At one point, Post 13 had 13 hits out of 23 batters.
“I feel confident about everyone in our lineup when they get into the box,” Greenslet said. “
Brattleboro added a pair of runs in the fourth to make it 11-6, but Bennington countered with runs in the fifth and sixth to take a seven-run lead to the seventh.
That’s when Brattleboro made its move. Against Justin Maxon, the first two Post 5 hitters walked. An error by the third baseman brought home a couple runs and with one out, Alex Bingham hit a two-run double to cut the lead to 13-11 and bring the tying run to the plate.
So Greenslet brought in Sparks to get the final two outs and he did, one on a pop-out to short and the other on a grounder to second.
“There’s pressure to shut it down,” Greenslet said. “[Justin] will pitch on Saturday and be fine. It’s a little first-game jitters. Jake picked up Justin and they all want to prove themselves, it’s tough.”
Colegrove got the win for Post 13, while Weeks was saddled with the loss. Sparks had the save. Bennington plays again on Saturday afternoon against Manchester in a doubleheader against the Union Underground. Game 1 begins at noon at Dana Thompson Rec Park.
“Coming out with a win in the opening game, doesn’t matter if it’s by one run or 10 runs, a win is a win,” Greenslet said. “It sets the tone for the season, we showed what we can do [offensively], now we have to settle a little bit and clean up some of the mistakes we made today.”