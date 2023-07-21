Post 13 @ Manchester Union Underground 7/13/2023 (copy)

Bennington infielder Eli King tracks a groundball heading down the third base line during a July 13 game in Manchester.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

RUTLAND — Bennington Post 13’s playoff hopes were on the line Thursday. After dropping the first of two games to Rutland Post 31 4-1, Bennington needed to bounce back with a win to clinch a spot in the Vermont American Legion state baseball tournament.

Post 13 did just that, squeaking out a 5-4 victory and punching their ticket to the playoffs. Bennington took a 2-1 lead in the third inning and held the advantage for the remainder of the night. Aaron Whitman, Hunter Sherwin, Cole Ziehm, Luke Bleau and Eli King each drove in one run in the victory.

King was solid on the mound, going the distance and earning the win.

Bennington earned the No. 4 seed in the Southern Division and will play the No. 1 seed from the Northern Division, Essex Junction Saturday at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland. Essex, the defending state champions, are a perfect 18-0 on the season.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.