HF BOWLING (copy)

A Hoosick Falls bowler competes during a 2022 match at the Barbeque Recreation Bowling Alley.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Wasaren League released its bowling all-stars teams, and to no surprise it features plenty of Hoosick Falls Panthers.

Leading the charge is senior Colin King, named Co-MVP along with Stillwater junior Connor Julian. King averaged a league-high 214.4 pins per match. Julian was second in the Wasaren League with 213.4.

Three more Panthers: Riley Hayes, Payton Merrills and Brody Mullen were named to the first team.

Ryan Maxon and Ethan Yonconish were named to the second team, rounding out the Panthers contingents.

King also had the league high for a series, bowling a 741 at Hoosick Falls’ home bowling alley at the Barbeque Recreation on Jan. 20.

Hoosick Falls continued its winning ways in the bowling alley, securing its fourth consecutive undefeated regular season as well as winning the Wasaren League title and the Section II, Class C-D championship.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.