The Wasaren League released its bowling all-stars teams, and to no surprise it features plenty of Hoosick Falls Panthers.
Leading the charge is senior Colin King, named Co-MVP along with Stillwater junior Connor Julian. King averaged a league-high 214.4 pins per match. Julian was second in the Wasaren League with 213.4.
Three more Panthers: Riley Hayes, Payton Merrills and Brody Mullen were named to the first team.
Ryan Maxon and Ethan Yonconish were named to the second team, rounding out the Panthers contingents.
King also had the league high for a series, bowling a 741 at Hoosick Falls’ home bowling alley at the Barbeque Recreation on Jan. 20.
Hoosick Falls continued its winning ways in the bowling alley, securing its fourth consecutive undefeated regular season as well as winning the Wasaren League title and the Section II, Class C-D championship.