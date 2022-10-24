The Vermont Principals’ Association released its playoff pairings on Monday, setting a clear path for Bennington County teams with championship aspirations.
The past two months have offered nail-biters, record-setting performances and resilience from all five local schools as they journeyed through the regular season. Now, the objective is clear: win, or your season is over.
Here is an outlook of Mount Anthony's playoff picture.
Football: The Patriots’ football program, on the heels of a Division II championship appearance last fall, are looking to get back and finish the job this time around. Just like last year, they enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the division.
MAU went 6-2 this fall, including a closely contested 10-7 loss to Division I Burr and Burton in Week 7. The only other blemish on the Patriots’ record came in Week 3’s 28-13 loss against Bellows Falls, the same team that downed MAU in last year’s championship contest.
MAU finished its regular season on a high-note, retaining the Elwell Trophy with its 40-23 victory at Brattleboro. Senior running back Ayman Naser had a field day against the Colonels, rushing for a Patriots school record 312 yards and three scores.
MAU welcomes No. 7 North Country (4-4) to Bennington for some Thursday night football at Spinelli Field. After starting the season 4-0, the Falcons come into the playoff match riding a four game losing streak.
Boys soccer: The Patriots have proved they can play with anybody in the state. Their first three games of the season came against northern competition, and MAU left that grueling stretch 2-1, defeating St. Johnsbury and Burlington while also falling to Middlebury.
After a 10-2-2 regular season, MAU earned a first round bye and the No. 4 seed in Division I.
A roster composed entirely of upperclassmen, the Patriots have been driven by three goals this fall. Number one: win their host tournament, the John James -they achieved that on Sept. 17. Number two: win the Southern Vermont League - that was accomplished after their 1-1 tie with Brattleboro on Oct. 18.
Their third and final goal: make it to the Division I state championship game.
MAU will host the winner of Wednesday’s playdown between No.12 BFA St. Albans and No. 5 Essex on Saturday at 2 p.m. in what it hopes is a long and successful playoff run.
Girls soccer: MAU has been teetering around the .500 mark all season, finishing at 6-7-1 on the year. That effort gave the Patriots an opening-round home playoff game as the No. 8 seed in Division I.
MAU is very young this year, with more than half of its roster composed of underclassmen. It’s also the first year for coach Molly Madore. Despite the inexperience, the Patriots have remained competitive in the top division in the state.
Many Patriots will experience their first home playoff game of their soccer careers on Tuesday when No. 9 Essex (3-6-5) comes to Bennington for a 5 p.m. playdown matchup. If
Volleyball: For the first time in program history, the Patriots will host a playoff game. After a 9-3 regular season, the best in school history, No. 6 MAU welcomes No. 11 Colchester inside Kates Gymnasium Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Patriots and Lakers met three times this fall, all going MAU’s way in 3-1 fashion. Cassie Heimann, a new student-athlete from New York, has been a welcomed addition to the MAU roster to pair with returning varsity players Mia Maroney, Raegan Joly and Skye Colvin and Kyra Stratton.
Last year marked the first playoff appearance in the eight years volleyball has been offered at MAU. Now, the Patriots hope to take the next step - winning their first playoff game as a program. If they are successful, they’ll face the winner of No. 3 Rice (11-3) and No. 14 Burlington (3-10) in the quarterfinals.