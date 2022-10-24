The Vermont Principals’ Association released its playoff pairings on Monday, setting a clear path for Bennington County teams with championship aspirations.
The past two months have offered plenty of nail-biters, record-setting performances and resilience from all five local schools as they journeyed through the regular season. Now, the objective is clear: win, or your season is over.
Here’s a breakdown of Burr and Burton’s playoff outlooks.
Football: The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 6-2. Even after Friday night’s heartbreaking 42-36 double overtime loss to Middlebury, BBA retained the No. 2 ranking in the division. While the folks in Manchester feel like they let one slip away, their focus shifts entirely to No. 7 Rutland, who comes to town Saturday at 1 p.m. for a Division I quarterfinal matchup.
In the Week 3 matchup between the two teams, BBA’s ground game was the difference in the 49-14 Bulldogs win.
Michael Crabtree had 159 yards on the ground in the win, and quarterback Jack McCoy totaled 238 yards of offense and was responsible for four scores.
The BBA offensive and defensive line can match up with anyone throughout the state, and the Bulldogs have plenty of weapons on the outside with the likes of Nate Smilko, Trevor Greene and Conor McMahon, amongst others.
If BBA is to advance, it may just get its chance at revenge. Middlebury is on the Bulldogs side of the bracket, grabbing the No. 3 seed and host No. 6 Hartford. If the Tigers and Bulldogs both emerge victorious, they’ll square off in the semifinals.
Girls soccer: Burr and Burton were co-champions of the Southern Vermont League this fall, splitting that honor with Rutland after both schools went 5-1 in league play.
After finishing 8-3-1 in the regular season, the Bulldogs earned the No. 4 seed in the Division I playoffs and a bye in the first round. Their second round matchup might just be fellow co-champion Rutland, who received the No. 5 seed and will face off against No. 12 Brattleboro for the right to face BBA Friday at 3 p.m. at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
The Bulldogs faced both SVL foes in their final two games of the regular season with mixed results. On Oct. 13, BBA traveled to Rutland and lost 4-0. The Bulldogs got back on track on Friday, defeating Brattleboro 4-1 at home.
BBA has the experience necessary to make a playoff run, highlighted by captains Willa Bryant, Emilia de Jounge and Antonia Levitas.
Boys soccer: The Bulldogs just barely missed out on hosting its first round matchup. Instead, No. 9 BBA (6-7-1) will make the trip north to face No. 8 Rutland (5-8-1) Wednesday at 3 p.m.
In the two matchups this fall, Rutland walked away with a pair of one-goal victories. On Sept. 23, RHS left Manchester with a 2-1 win. In the rematch in Rutland on Oct. 11, it was a 1-0 decision.
Wednesday’s match promises to be another tightly contested match. The Bulldogs defense makes it difficult on the opposition to get the ball into the net while freshman Bodie Smith has emerged as a scoring threat for BBA. If the Bulldogs were to pull off the slight upset, the top-seeded South Burlington Wolves (11-1-2) would be next.
Field hockey: No. 6 BBA (8-5-1) will make a trip to the state capital on Thursday to take on No. 3 U-32 (13-1) at 3:30 p.m. in a Division II quarterfinals matchup.
The Bulldogs had a strong finish to their regular season, going 2-1-1 against some of the toughest competition in the state.
That stretch started with a Oct. 12 game against Essex (10-2-1), the No. 3 seed in Division 1, which saw the Bulldogs and Hornets tie 0-0 in Manchester.
BBA followed that performance with a 2-1 win on senior night against Hartford (11-2-1), the No. 2 seed in Division II.
Next was a 1-0 loss to the No. 1 seed in Division II, Woodstock (12-1). The Bulldogs finished their season with an impressive 3-1 victory over Bellows Falls, handing the Division I Terriers just their second loss of the season.
BBA is battle tested, which should make Wednesday’s quarterfinal match an interesting one.