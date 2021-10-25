Mount Anthony boys soccer enters its Division I first round matchup as one of the hottest teams in the state, winners of eight consecutive matches. The Patriots finished the regular season with a 10-4 record, earning the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Rutland (2-12) today at 3 p.m.
In the two regular season matchups, MAU outscored Rutland 10-0. Most recently, the teams faced each other in Bennington on Oct. 15. MAU won that contest 4-0 behind two goals from Nate Potter and a score from Silas-Rella-Neil and Jake Tibbetts.
The game will be played on the Southern Vermont College campus field. If MAU were to advance, they would host the winner of No. 5 Burlington and No. 12 BFA St. Albans Friday at 3 p.m.
MAU girls soccerThe Mount Anthony girls soccer team earned the No. 9 seed in Division I with its 7-6-1 record. They take the bus up to Newport to face off against No. 8 North Country (10-2-2) Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The Patriots finished out the regular season on a high note, winning their last four matches with a 9-3 goal differential.
North Country and MAU did not meet in the regular season.
If MAU were to advance they would have No. 1 Champlain Valley waiting for them on Saturday. MAU lost to CVU 6-1 in its season opener on Sept. 4.
MAU football
No. 2 Mount Anthony football is riding a five game winning streak into its Division II quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Rice (3-4) Friday at 7 p.m. The Patriots downed Rice in their week 7 matchup 26-7.
In the victory over Rice, MAU quarterback Tanner Bushee scored two touchdowns on the ground, including a 57 yarder. He also tossed one score through the air, connecting with Austin Grogan from 10 yards out. Hayden Gaudette scored once on the ground for MAU.
The winner of MAU-Rice gets to face off against the winner of the No. 3 U-32 and No. 6 Spaulding matchup in the semifinals.
MAU volleyball
Mount Anthony volleyball just completed its best regular season in program history. The Patriots earned the No. 10 seed with their 4-7 overall record. MAU’s next test is No. 7 Saint Johnsbury (7-7) today at 4:30 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season, as MAU plays in the Berkshire County League and faces mostly Massachusetts schools.
BBA boys soccerBurr and Burton boys soccer finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 8-4-2. The Bulldogs earned the No. 6 seed in the Division I playoffs, set to face off against No. 11 Mount Mansfield today at 3 p.m. in Manchester
The Bulldogs haven’t lost to a team not named Mount Anthony since Sept. 14, and can absolutely be a team to make a deep postseason run.
Mount Mansfield and BBA did not meet in the regular season. The winner plays the winner of the No. 3 CVU versus No. 14 Spaulding matchup.
BBA girls soccer
Burr and Burton girls soccer enter the Division I playoffs as the No. 7 seed after a 7-5-2 regular season. The Bulldogs host No. 10 Spaulding (9-5) Wednesday at 3 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season. The winner travels to Colchester to take on the No. 2 ranked Lakers Saturday at 3 p.m.
BBA field hockey
Burr and Burton field hockey (7-6-1) enter the Division II playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Bulldogs travel to Montpeillier Saturday to play No. 3 U-32 at 3 p.m. The two teams did not face off in the regular season.
The winner moves on to the semifinal round.
Arlington girls soccerThe Arlington Eagles girls soccer team finished its season with a record of 8-5-1, locking in the No. 6 seed in the Division IV playoffs and a home game against No. 11 Craftsbury Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The Eagles are flying high into the playoffs, as they haven’t lost in their last four games. The winner will play the winner of No. 3 West Rutland and No. 14 Twin Valley.
Arlington boys soccerArlington boys soccer earned the No. 10 seed in Division IV after its 5-9 regular season. They travel to Wells River to face off against No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6) in the opening round of the playoffs.
If the Eagles were to advance, they would secure a date with No. 2 Rivendell Friday at 3 p.m.
Long Trail girls soccer
The No. 15 Long Trail girls soccer team will look to upset No. 2 Rivendell (9-4-1) on Wednesday. Long Trail may have finished the season 1-11, but they have been more competitive as the season neared its end, losing a pair of one-goal games to West Rutland and Sharon Academy, respectively.
SMS girls soccerStratton Mountain girls soccer (10-3) finished the 2021 season as the No. 6 ranked team in Division II. SMS hosts No. 11 Mount Abraham (5-8-1) in the first round matchup Wednesday at 3 p.m.
SMS finished its season strong, winning its final two games by a combined score of 9-0.
SMS boys soccerStratton Mountain boys soccer (7-6) earned the No. 10 seed in the Division II playoffs. They will face off against No. 7 Green Mountain Valley (4-3-2) Wednesday at 3 p.m. SMS is coming off a 2-0 win over Fair Haven in its season finale.
Green Mountain Valley won a pair of one-goal games over SMS this season.