Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Mount Anthony boys soccer enters its Division I first round matchup as one of the hottest teams in the state, winners of eight consecutive matches. The Patriots finished the regular season with a 10-4 record, earning the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Rutland (2-12) today at 3 p.m.

MAU RUTLAND

MAU's Silas Rella-Neill looks for space during a game against Rutland.

In the two regular season matchups, MAU outscored Rutland 10-0. Most recently, the teams faced each other in Bennington on Oct. 15. MAU won that contest 4-0 behind two goals from Nate Potter and a score from Silas-Rella-Neil and Jake Tibbetts.

The game will be played on the Southern Vermont College campus field. If MAU were to advance, they would host the winner of No. 5 Burlington and No. 12 BFA St. Albans Friday at 3 p.m.

MAU girls soccerThe Mount Anthony girls soccer team earned the No. 9 seed in Division I with its 7-6-1 record. They take the bus up to Newport to face off against No. 8 North Country (10-2-2) Wednesday at 3 p.m.

MAUFAIRHAVEN

Linnaia Connell plays the ball during the second half of MAU's 3-2 win over Fair Haven.

The Patriots finished out the regular season on a high note, winning their last four matches with a 9-3 goal differential.

North Country and MAU did not meet in the regular season.

If MAU were to advance they would have No. 1 Champlain Valley waiting for them on Saturday. MAU lost to CVU 6-1 in its season opener on Sept. 4.

MAU football

No. 2 Mount Anthony football is riding a five game winning streak into its Division II quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Rice (3-4) Friday at 7 p.m. The Patriots downed Rice in their week 7 matchup 26-7.

Bushee

MAU quarterback Tanner Bushee threw five touchdown passes and also had a rushing TD versus Burr and Burton in a midseason matchup.

In the victory over Rice, MAU quarterback Tanner Bushee scored two touchdowns on the ground, including a 57 yarder. He also tossed one score through the air, connecting with Austin Grogan from 10 yards out. Hayden Gaudette scored once on the ground for MAU.

The winner of MAU-Rice gets to face off against the winner of the No. 3 U-32 and No. 6 Spaulding matchup in the semifinals.

MAU volleyball

MAUVOLLEY

First year MAU volleyball coach Carrie Baltazar talks to her players while on the sideline.

Mount Anthony volleyball just completed its best regular season in program history. The Patriots earned the No. 10 seed with their 4-7 overall record. MAU’s next test is No. 7 Saint Johnsbury (7-7) today at 4:30 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season, as MAU plays in the Berkshire County League and faces mostly Massachusetts schools.

BBA boys soccerBurr and Burton boys soccer finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 8-4-2. The Bulldogs earned the No. 6 seed in the Division I playoffs, set to face off against No. 11 Mount Mansfield today at 3 p.m. in Manchester

BBA boys soccer senior game

Burr and Burton's Karter Noyes leaps for the ball during an early season matchup against St. Johnsbury. Noyes scored one of two goals in BBA's 2-1 win over Woodstock in Friday's senior night contest.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost to a team not named Mount Anthony since Sept. 14, and can absolutely be a team to make a deep postseason run.

Mount Mansfield and BBA did not meet in the regular season. The winner plays the winner of the No. 3 CVU versus No. 14 Spaulding matchup.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

BBA girls soccer

BBACVU

Burr and Burton's Maura Grazioso juggles the ball.

Burr and Burton girls soccer enter the Division I playoffs as the No. 7 seed after a 7-5-2 regular season. The Bulldogs host No. 10 Spaulding (9-5) Wednesday at 3 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season. The winner travels to Colchester to take on the No. 2 ranked Lakers Saturday at 3 p.m.

BBA field hockey

BBA

BBA goalie Mac Thuermer is announced as a starter.

Burr and Burton field hockey (7-6-1) enter the Division II playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Bulldogs travel to Montpeillier Saturday to play No. 3 U-32 at 3 p.m. The two teams did not face off in the regular season.

The winner moves on to the semifinal round.

Arlington girls soccerThe Arlington Eagles girls soccer team finished its season with a record of 8-5-1, locking in the No. 6 seed in the Division IV playoffs and a home game against No. 11 Craftsbury Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

ARL vs LTS

Arlington girls soccer won 4-1 on the road Thursday at Long Trail School to improve to 8-5 on the season.

The Eagles are flying high into the playoffs, as they haven’t lost in their last four games. The winner will play the winner of No. 3 West Rutland and No. 14 Twin Valley.

Arlington boys soccerArlington boys soccer earned the No. 10 seed in Division IV after its 5-9 regular season. They travel to Wells River to face off against No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6) in the opening round of the playoffs.

ARL boys soccer

Arlington boys soccer are the No. 10 seed in the Division IV playoffs.

If the Eagles were to advance, they would secure a date with No. 2 Rivendell Friday at 3 p.m.

Long Trail girls soccer

Long Trail versus Arlington girls soccer

Long Trail's Brie MacKenzie controls the ball during a game against Arlington girls soccer.

The No. 15 Long Trail girls soccer team will look to upset No. 2 Rivendell (9-4-1) on Wednesday. Long Trail may have finished the season 1-11, but they have been more competitive as the season neared its end, losing a pair of one-goal games to West Rutland and Sharon Academy, respectively.

SMS girls soccerStratton Mountain girls soccer (10-3) finished the 2021 season as the No. 6 ranked team in Division II. SMS hosts No. 11 Mount Abraham (5-8-1) in the first round matchup Wednesday at 3 p.m.

SMS finished its season strong, winning its final two games by a combined score of 9-0.

SMS boys soccerStratton Mountain boys soccer (7-6) earned the No. 10 seed in the Division II playoffs. They will face off against No. 7 Green Mountain Valley (4-3-2) Wednesday at 3 p.m. SMS is coming off a 2-0 win over Fair Haven in its season finale.

Green Mountain Valley won a pair of one-goal games over SMS this season.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.