The road to the championship for Vermont spring athletes is now clear as the Vermont Principals’ Association released playoff pairings for baseball, lacrosse, softball, ultimate frisbee and tennis on Monday. Plenty of Bennington County teams are in contention. Here is an outlook for Arlington, Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony baseball.
Mount Anthony
Mount Anthony (8-8) just missed out on hosting a playoff game. The Patriots are the No. 9 seed and head to No. 8 South Burlington (9-7) Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The two teams split their season-series against each other. South Burlington handed MAU its first loss of the season on April 16 when the Seahorses left Bennington with a 13-2 win. The Patriots got their revenge on May 5 in South Burlington, defeating the Seahorses 4-0 behind a gem on the mound from Nat Greenslet.
MAU coach Trevor Coyne indicated that Patriots ace Connor Hannan will draw the start on Wednesday.
BBA
Burr and Burton have looked like a contender in Division I all season long, and the Bulldogs are locked into the No. 5 seed after finishing their season 12-4. BBA stumbled a bit down the stretch, going 2-3 in its final five games, but remain a threat behind a deep pitching staff that boasts Trevor Greene and Max Brownlee as the main starters, with Seb Dostal carving out a crucial role in relief.
The BBA offensive lineup is strong one through nine, with Greene, Jack McCoy, Danny Scarlotta, Coleman Reece, Jakob Crossman and Will Addington all producing with the bat in their hands.
BBA hosts No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-11) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
ARLINGTON
Arlington (9-3) has a bye in the playdown round of the Division IV playoffs. The No. 3 Eagles begin their playoff journey at home on Saturday, hosting No. 6 Danville (6-8).
Arlington hasn’t played in a lot of close games; five of its wins have come via mercy rule, including its final three games of the season.
The Eagles have four pitchers who have logged more than 10 innings pitched this season in Cosby Lux, Cannon Petry, Griff Briggs and Ricky Perez. All four have an earned run average under two.
At the plate, Briggs leads Arlington with a .520 batting average in 25 at-bats. Petry also has a batting average north of .500 in 43 at-bats. Kyle Hess is just south of that number at .455.
Danville and Arlington did not meet in the regular season. Arlington coach Alex Borsari said either Briggs or Petry will get the ball on the mound for that matchup.