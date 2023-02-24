The Burr and Burton girls hockey team has been one of the hottest throughout the state over the past month, going 8-1 over that stretch and vaulting them all the way to the No. 2 seed in the Division II playoffs after a 15-3-2 regular season. The lone BBA loss during that stretch came to No. 1 Woodstock, a 2-1 defeat in Manchester on Feb. 15.
The Bulldogs host No. 7 U-32 in the first round Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Riley Rink. BBA beat the Raiders in both matchups during the regular season, winning 5-0 on Dec. 29 and 3-0 on Jan. 18.
The BBA boys received the 10 seed after its 7-9-3 season, and will travel to No. 7 Middlebury Saturday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs enter the playoff matchup playing solid hockey, closing out the season at 3-0-2 over their final five games, including a 2-2 tie with Middlebury on Feb. 18.