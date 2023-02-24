Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Burr and Burton girls hockey team has been one of the hottest throughout the state over the past month, going 8-1 over that stretch and vaulting them all the way to the No. 2 seed in the Division II playoffs after a 15-3-2 regular season. The lone BBA loss during that stretch came to No. 1 Woodstock, a 2-1 defeat in Manchester on Feb. 15.

The Bulldogs host No. 7 U-32 in the first round Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Riley Rink. BBA beat the Raiders in both matchups during the regular season, winning 5-0 on Dec. 29 and 3-0 on Jan. 18.

The BBA boys received the 10 seed after its 7-9-3 season, and will travel to No. 7 Middlebury Saturday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs enter the playoff matchup playing solid hockey, closing out the season at 3-0-2 over their final five games, including a 2-2 tie with Middlebury on Feb. 18.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.