BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony softball has certainly enjoyed its fair share of winning this season – the Patriots enter Saturday morning’s Division I championship game against Bellows Free Academy St. Albans with a record of 16-2. The key to that success? Playing as one cohesive unit.
They are reminded of that importance before the start of every game as they enter the team huddle and chant: “Together we’re better, together we win!”
The rallying cry serves a purpose far beyond a pregame ritual – the Patriots have built their team identity around the message.
“It’s truly the reality of this group of girls we have this year,” said MAU co-coach Brooke Remington, who first brought the phrase to the program in 2010. “It takes everybody up and down the lineup, every position. These girls are really good at just doing their part.”
The vast majority of those contributions come from upperclassmen, who’ve been playing softball together for a decade-plus at this point. The core group is battle-tested, having been a part of playoff runs that ended in the quarterfinals last year and the semifinals in 2021, both at the hands of Essex.
That 2021 semifinal game, a 1-0 loss to the same Essex team MAU conquered on Tuesday, was the beginning of MAU’s championship journey, according to tri-captain Grace Kobelia.
“This season started two years ago after that 1-0 Essex game” she said. “Every single one of the girls last year, throughout the summer and winter, have said ‘We’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do this. This is our year, we are going to win a state championship.”
Those playoff experiences have proved beneficial for the Patriots during this year’s run. When they hosted Essex for the third straight time in as many years in the playoffs on Tuesday, they were ready for the challenge.
“These past few years we have been young,” said tri-captain Caedence Bartholdi. “We only had two seniors, but now there’s six of us. We were really determined to beat Essex, and we got them.”
That they did, besting the Hornets 5-3. It not only punched the Patriots’ ticket to the title game, it added to the confidence level of the team.
“We knew this year was going to be the year,” added MAU’s third captain, Madisyn Crossman. She said the years of experience playing together gives the Patriots the trust and confidence needed to be successful.
“We kind of know what the other’s going to do. That trust has been built over the past 10, 11 years.”
“It’s a trust that isn’t built overnight,” Kobelia added. “We’ve had to play together for years, so many hours together. It’s kind of like a sisterhood.”
The addition of freshman Abby Foster has helped, too. She’s filled the role of MAU’s ace since day one, and has shined. Foster has six shutouts this season, and has limited opponents to four total runs in MAU’s two playoff wins.
“Abby has been rock solid for us on the mound. It’s been fun to watch her grow into her role on this team throughout the season” co-coach Katie Contrada said. “Her demeanor on the mound of always being cool and collected fits right in with our team dynamic.”
That unbothered attitude showed itself during Tuesday’s win. The Hornets loaded the bases in the top of the first with nobody out, but Foster was able to limit them to just a single run. Being able to rely on her battery mate, Crossman at catcher, has only helped Foster transition to the high school game.
“Maddie is a player who has played numerous roles for us on and off the field,” Remington said. “Behind the dish, Maddie is rock solid and she brings an intensity to our battery.”
“Her and Abby have a really great, fun relationship,” Contrada added. “They don’t take it too seriously and they have fun together. It’s been neat to watch them develop as a battery.”
The Patriots’ other two captains also add to the team in a multitude of ways. Kobelia patrols third base for the Patriots and has made heads up plays from the hot corner all season long. She’s also shown a tendency to come up with timely hits, like her two RBI double to center field on Tuesday that gave MAU its first lead.
Bartholdi came through with her bat later in the contest, punching an RBI single into the outfield, giving MAU some much needed insurance. The Patriots first baseman has been a constant with her bat all season long, and has also been solid in the field.
“They lead by example,” Contrada said of Kobelia and Bartholdi. “They’re positive, always getting the team going, but then they get it done on the field.”
“Couldn’t ask for better leaders than Grace and Caedence,” Remington added.
They’ll need those contributions Saturday if they want to grab the win over No. 1 BFA St. Albans. The Comets enter the Division I championship undefeated, winning all 17 of their games. The Patriots, meanwhile, are a perfect 15-0 against in-state competition. Their only two losses came at the hands of one New York School (Schalmont) and a Massachusetts team (Pittsfield).
Something’s got to give.
“One of the things that Kate and I always say is, ‘Respect all, fear none,’” Remington said. “And we’re ready, we’re ready to go and play our game.”
First pitch between the No. 1 Comets and No. 2 Patriots is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Castleton University.
MAU’s captains are ready to close out their high school careers, and are grateful for the opportunity to don the red, white and blue one final time.
“It’s unreal,” Bartholdi said. “At the end of the (Essex) game me and Maddie just hugged each other saying we’ve been wanting this since we were little.”
“I can’t think of any better way to end the season and my high school career,” Kobelia added.