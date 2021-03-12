HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. - The last home game of the regular season is reserved for senior night, a day to honor the upperclassmen's dedication to the program and all of their contributions.
A lot of local teams are very young this year. The Hoosick Falls boys basketball team is among that group. The Panthers don't even have a senior on their roster.
As I was driving to cover their final home game of the season on Tuesday against Greenwich, I found myself wondering if they would acknowledge senior night at all?
Hoosick Falls coach Mike Lilac grabbed the mic prior to tip-off and took the time to honor senior Phoebe Thomson.
Thomson has been the Panthers bookkeeper over the past two seasons. Along with the shout out, she was also presented with flowers from a Hoosick Falls player.
There are so many moving pieces that go into athletic competitions being able to take place. Especially in a time where COVID-19 has altered the day-to-day operations, it's refreshing to see people get the recognition they have earned.
Making the exception
With senior nights ongoing over the past week, there has been some questions about how schools would handle the annual recognition.
All of our schools in the local area have not allowed spectators this year, but a couple of local schools made some minor exceptions.
At Cambridge, girls basketball senior parents were allowed to watch their daughters compete. Cambridge honored five seniors -- Ruth Nolan, McKayla McLenithan, Sophie Phillips, Lilly Phillips and manager Angie Eldred -- on Monday when they played Tamarac. So six parents sat across the gymnasium, separated into pairs of two, to watch the team score a 67-46 win. (Bob Phillips and his wife Edith are teachers and coaches in the program).
At Hoosick Falls, a similar decision was made. Ayla Fauler is the only senior for the Panthers' girls basketball team this year and to cap off her senior night game, she was honored before the game and her parents were able to sit in the stands with her brother Sam -- an eighth grader who plays modified basketball -- to watch Ayla's final basketball game.
Talking to them during the game, they were very thankful to have the opportunity to watch it in person.
Now at Mount Anthony, a different decision was made. The Mount Anthony boys had their senior night on Tuesday against Woodstock and they have five seniors on their squad. They were honored and the decorations on the walls, but parents were still not allowed to attend, following the state's rules regarding spectators.
It's good to see some common sense coming to the forefront, but the athletic directors are trying to do everything they can to keep as many people as happy as they can, and they'll never be 100 percent successful. But the next time you see one of our athletic directors, thank them for all the hard work they are doing to help our athletes get onto the court, ice or field.