BENNINGTON — Pittsfield’s leadoff hitter Mia Arpante sent a message to Mount Anthony in Saturday’s opening at-bat: nothing was going to be easy.
Arpante saw 14 pitches to lead things off, eventually drawing a walk. The next 2-plus hours were much of the same back-and-forth battle. After seven innings, the Patriots and Generals were right back where they started – tied 3-3.
Extra innings proved to be the separation factor. Pittsfield’s bats came to life to the tune of eight hits and six runs in the top of the eighth inning, and the visitors escaped Bennington with a 9-4 victory.
Pittsfield tacked on three runs in the first as MAU pitcher Abby Foster started the game with three consecutive walks. Bella MacDonald made her pay for those mistakes by ripping a double just inside the right field line, scoring two. That’s when the MAU freshman started to settle into the game, showing great composure by not letting the mistakes compound.
Foster forced Nora Lopez to ground out to second base in the following at-bat, plating the Generals’ third run. Foster then struck out the next two batters –both looking at strike three – to get out of the jam.
MAU wasted no time plucking away at the deficit. Allee George began the bottom of the frame with a single, followed by a Taeya Guetti walk. Two batters later, Caedance Bartholdi sent a soft dribbler off the end of the bat towards third. George beat the throw to the plate, which got away from Pittsfield's catcher and allowed Guetti to score, as well. The infield single suddenly had MAU right back in it, trailing 3-2.
Much like her MAU counterpart, Pittsfield’s Amanda Pou settled down inside the circle and got out of the first with back-to-back strikeouts.
Over the next four innings, Foster and Pou took turns dominating the game.
Foster allowed just three hits over that stretch. She got some help from her defense, namely Mia Paligo at second who made a great diving stop in the top of the fourth, throwing from her knees to get Pittsfield’s Mia DeJesus out at first.
Pou, meanwhile, surrendered just one hit, a Paligo double to center, and one walk throughout the middle innings. She also recorded nine of her 13 strikeouts between the second and fifth innings.
It appeared as though Pou and Pittsfield would hang on to their 3-2 lead, but the Patriots had different plans in the sixth.
Foster needed just four pitches to retire the Generals bats in order in the top of the frame. Then, MAU found some 2-out magic in the bottom half to even things at 3.
Madisyn Crossman drew a 2-out walk to extend the inning, bringing Taylor Grogan to the plate. The Patriots outfielder smashed an RBI triple to center field, finally pulling MAU even. MacDonald attempted a diving catch, but the ball fell a few inches short of her glove and bounced to the wall, allowing Crossman to score easily and Grogan to cruise into third base. Grace Kobelia made contact in the ensuing at-bat, grounding out to shortstop to end the inning.
Neither team threatened in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
Having just three hits through the first seven innings, Pittsfield’s bats exploded in the eighth. The Generals rattled off five straight hits to begin the frame, scoring three runs. They added three more insurance runs before MAU got out of the eighth, building a commanding 9-3 lead.
Bartholdi added her second RBI of the day on a groundout to third in the bottom half of the inning, but Pittsfield shut the door on any comeback attempt by striking out the following batter.
MAU (2-2) plays at Rutland Thursday at 5 p.m.