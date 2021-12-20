BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony girls basketball team returned to a Kates Gym filled with fans on Monday. The Patriots lost to Pittsfield 51-42.
The Generals appeared poised to run away from the Patriots early, building a 16-3 lead in the first quarter. MAU fought back to bring the game within six points, 18-12 by the end of the quarter.
Madisyn Crossman started the Patriots’ run by banking in a 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Madisyn Moore sank a pair of free throws and an Allee George three brought MAU within single digits. Crossman added a free throw.
Mount Anthony was first on the board in the second quarter, closing the deficit to 18-14. Pittsfield’s Jasmine Small splashed a three from the top of the key to stop the MAU run, and the Generals took a 31-21 lead into the half.
The teams were even in the second half as Pittsfield outlasted the Patriots for the win.
JV GAMEThe junior varsity game provided plenty of thrill, with Pittsfield coming away on top 31-28 in overtime.
The Generals looked bound to win in regulation, with a 25-24 lead with 8.1 seconds to play. MAU’s Lexi Allard drove to the lane and was fouled. She missed the first free throw and some confusion ensued. The refs awarded the ball to Pittsfield after it made its way out of bounds. They momentarily thought they had called the foul on the floor, with Mount Anthony in a one-and-one situation. The MAU coaches contested that the foul was in the act of shooting, and after a brief discussion between the two officials, Allard was awarded a second attempt from the line.
She calmly converted the second opportunity, swishing the shot from the line to tie the game at 25 apiece.
The Patriots fouled Brittany Lummus on the ensuing inbounds play. MAU was in a one-and-one situation, sending Pittsfield to the line with a chance for the win with three seconds remaining. Lummus missed the foul shot, sending the game to overtime.
Caroline Sherman scored five of Pittsfield’s six points in overtime, all from the free throw line. She led all General scorers with 14 points.
Allard had a chance to once again tying the game in the final seconds of overtime. She was sent to the foul line with 13 seconds left and the Patriots trailing 29-27. Allard sank the first, but missed the second, forcing MAU to foul Sherman with six seconds to play and down by a point.
Sherman connected on both, and Pittsfield escaped the thrilling JV contest with a three point victory.