BENNINGTON — The Pittsfield Generals walked into Kates Gymnasium Tuesday evening and beat Mount Anthony at its own game, playing an up-tempo brand of basketball. The pace was Pittsfield’s friend, as the Generals nearly hung 90 points on MAU in its 88-67 victory.
DaSean "Nunu" Brown was the main beneficiary, pouring in 29 points. The junior guard was steady throughout, scoring nine of Pittsfield’s 17 first quarter points.
All of Brown’s first quarter points came before MAU registered a single point. The Pittsfield guard opened the scoring by making the tail end of his two free throw attempts 47 seconds in. Brown followed that with consecutive 3-pointers midway through the quarter that stretched the Pittsfield lead to 9-0 after Makai Shepardson (12 points) connected on a floater a minute prior.
Brown scored in transition on the following possession, making it 11-0 Pittsfield before MAU’s Ian White connected on a corner 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining in the opening quarter to break MAU’s scoreless streak. The Patriots offense settled in a little over the final minutes of the opening quarter thanks to dribble penetration from their sophomore guard Shemar Sookdar, one of the few bright spots in what was a frustrating outing from MAU.
Sookdar matched Brown’s 29 point effort, continuously getting near the hoop and finishing through contact, evident by his multiple-and-one layups.
“If he didn’t do what he did tonight, we lose that game by 40,” MAU coach Hunter Stratton said of Sookdar. “He was our rock.”
The MAU sophomore gave his team a spark to end the first, rattling off five straight points to cut the deficit to 17-10 after one.
Sookdar continued to get into the paint in the second quarter, adding seven more points as MAU scored 23 points in the quarter, capped off by a Finn McCrae buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left corner which brought the contest within one possession, 36-33, by the half.
The seesawing continued into the third quarter, as MAU took its first lead of the game with 3:26 left in the quarter. Sookdar raced up the floor in transition with Pittsfield big man Carter Mungin the only man between him and the basket. Sookdar hit the defender with a sweet hesitation move that froze the big man and the MAU guard finished the play with a lay-in, giving the Patriots a 50-49 lead. They held the advantage for just 28 seconds, when Brown answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put Pittsfield ahead 52-50. That sparked an 11-3 run to end the third, putting Pittsfield ahead 60-52 with eight minutes remaining.
MAU didn’t have another run in them to close the gap, and Pittsfield ran away with the win.
“For us, tonight especially, it was just [a lack of] mental toughness,” Stratton said. “We’re getting punched, basketball’s a game of runs, and we’re not adapting.”
Brown and Mungin played a two-man game for much of the final quarter, shutting the door on any potential comeback. Mungin, who was in foul trouble much of the first half, scored six of his eight points in the final quarter.