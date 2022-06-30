RUTLAND — Rutland’s Post 31 Matt Greeno and Bennington Post 13’s Ethan Paligo had themselves an old-fashioned pitching duel in American Legion baseball action on Thursday afternoon.
Neither gave up much in a game that featured a grand total of three runs, but it was the Bennington pitching staff who got the last laugh, outlasting Rutland 2-1 in the low scoring affair.
Paligo pitched to contact, striking out just one batter through his five innings of work.
The Post 13 defense had its pitchers back, not committing an error all afternoon.
And when Paligo’s day on the bump was finished, Matt Wasieleuski closed the door over the final two frames, pitching a pair of scoreless innings.
Greeno went the distance for Post 31. After two quick outs to begin the contest, Bennington loaded the bases on a pair of singles and another batter hit by a pitch. Wasieleuski made the Rutland pitcher pay, singling on a ground ball to third base, plating Bennington’s first run of the game. The other Bennington run came in the fifth inning on an AJ Brown sac fly to center.
Rutland got that run back in the bottom half of the inning when Paligo was called for a balk with two outs and the bases loaded, sending the runner standing on third home. Paligo got out of the jam with his lone strikeout of the day.
Bennington improves to 3-6 on the season and return home against White River Junction Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.