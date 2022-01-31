Providence, R.I. — The Bennington Martens fell to the Providence Pirates 149 to 113 Sunday night in ABA action.
The Martens fell behind early in the due to a flurry of runs by the Pirates.
Tom Garrick Jr. was on a scoring frenzy Sunday night, scoring 44 points for the Pirates. Shane Derosa dropped 35 points to pace a balanced attack from the home team.
Martens coaches Chris Kidd and Shawn Pratt released the following statement after the loss.
“The Providence Pirates are a well coached team and they were prepared for what we had to throw at them. Our team showed tremendous resiliency by making a run in the third quarter, cutting a 30 point lead to a 19 point lead by the beginning of the fourth.”
“As far as we are concerned we are still a young organization and still trying to learn and understand how to be professionals at this level.”
Leading the Martens in scoring was Tobias Holmes who pumped in 28 points in his first game with the organization.
Jamil Hood Jr. finished with 22 points, 14 assist and eight rebounds.
Na’te Gause pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Bennington Martens host the Herkimer Originals on Saturday at the Rutland Recreational Center in Rutland. The game will tip off at 6 p.m.