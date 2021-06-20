MANCHESTER — For the more than 800 people jammed into Applejack Stadium for Saturday night’s Women’s Premier Soccer League contest between the Vermont Fusion and the New York Shockers, there was a lot of familiarity on the pitch.
Only a few years removed from watching sisters Hannah and Grace Pinkus in Burr and Burton Academy uniforms on the same field, the two were back together on Saturday, as Hannah scored both goals and Grace had an assist as the Fusion beat the Shockers, 2-0.
“I watched them play in high school and I always thought they were really good players,” said Fusion coach John O’Connor. “They’ve grown together. I love that part of it. Having the [local] players is great for the community. I’ve been pleased with both of them.”
From the opening whistle, and perhaps spurned on by the massive crowd, maybe the biggest event in the facility’s history — the Fusion were the aggressors. Only a couple minutes in, Montpelier native Cricket Basa nearly scored for an early lead and the pressure mounted.
“Obviously it’s great to be back at home and playing on Applejack,” said Hannah Pinkus. “It’s awesome to be back on the field with my sister and Georgia [Lord] and all the girls from [Burr and Burton], and even girls that were our rivals in high school. It’s a great experience and amazing to play in front of this crowd tonight.”
In the 11th minute, Hannah Pinkus struck. She got a sweet pass from Grace and took it to goal, beating the Shockers keeper, Anna Nassivera, for the 1-0 advantage.
“The ball went into Grace and I was behind her and I yelled at her and she flipped the ball back to me and I placed it in the far corner,” Hannah Pinkus said. “It was a great moment for us and she did a lot of the hard work for that goal. The connection we have is special.”
The game went to the half at 1-0 thanks to Nassivera, who had four saves in the first half to keep the Fusion from scoring any more.
But the second half started about as well as the first for the Fusion. Madalyn Kiely got away from the defense and fired a shot that Nassivera stopped. Grace Pinkus missed just wide in the 56th minute and momentum was building.
Finally in the 64th minute, Hannah Pinkus was on the spot again. Basa made a run deep into the box, nearly to the end line, where she hit a shot that deflected off the Shockers keeper. Pinkus saw the deflection and flicked it in to double the lead.
“Cricket made something out of it, it was a fading chance,” O’Connor said. “Then, all of a sudden, bingo. Those transition moments can be difficult and we just capitalized.”
Fusion keeper Erin Murphy kept it scoreless with a pair of saves in the 71st minute, one on a well-placed corner kick and then in the 77th minute, the defense came through to block a Shockers shot.
“There were ebbs and flows in this game, but I think we had the better of it in this game,” O’Connor said. “I think we really limited them and their chances. I think we did a nice job of limiting chances and making Erin’s job really easy by being in the right place.”
The Fusion improve to 2-1-2 on the year and travel to Yonkers, N.Y. to face Westchester United on June 26 at 5 p.m.