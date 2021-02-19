CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- The accolades continue to pile up for twin sisters Sophie and Lilly Phillips.
The Cambridge seniors were two of only 13 players in the entire state of New York nominated to play in the 2021 McDonald's All-American Game. Only the sisters and Shenendehowa's Meghan Huerter were chosen from the Capital Region.
The twins found out they had been chosen through social media.
"I was so excited and just so surprised, honestly," said Lilly Phillips during practice on Thursday. "I saw one of my friends tagged her sister and I was looking to see if I knew anyone else and then I saw our names and I was just blown away, I couldn't believe it."
"I was really excited when I heard but I really, honestly, was not expecting it at all," Sophie Phillips said. "It was a really good accomplishment and I'm excited for it."
Out of more than 700 nominees, 48 -- 24 boys and 24 girls -- will be picked as finalists. The games themselves will not be played due to the pandemic, but there will be a virtual celebration at a later date.
Both sisters, who have reached 1,000 points in their careers, were leading the charge to another state championship in March when the coronavirus pandemic halted that plan. Even so, Cambridge went 22-1 and won the Class C sectional crown.
Sophie averaged 17.4 points per game last season, while Lilly added 15.1 points per game.
"Being able to share that special moment with your sister, it just made it even more special," Lilly Phillips said.
Both sisters said to share the honor with Huerter -- someone they have played with and trained with during the AAU season -- was also a cool moment.
"Also getting it knowing I'm seeing a familiar name like [hers], who we've gotten to know pretty well, I was really excited for her too," Sophie Phillips said.
Cambridge coach Bob Phillips was thrilled to see the nomination, not only as Coach, but also as Dad.
"Absolutely, you're certainly proud as both Dad and Coach to see how much time they've put into the game of basketball and how much they've really loved it since they were young," Bob Phillips said. "They've only eaten it up more and more as time has gone on. Their goal when they were younger was to play college basketball and to do it at whatever level they though they could."
Sophie has signed on to play the University of Rhode Island and Lilly has signed to play at the University of Albany.
This year’s talent is spread coast-to-coast, with nominees representing 44 states and the District of Columbia. High school players from Texas received the most nominations (87), followed by Florida (58) and California (57). Alumni of the nation’s premier high school basketball showcase include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson and many more, McDonald's said in a press release.