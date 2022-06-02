ARLINGTON — The No. 3 Arlington Eagles baseball team defeated No. 6 Danville 5-1 on Thursday in a Division IV quarterfinal playoff game.
Cannon Petry picked up the win on the mound, tossing 5 ⅓ innings of one-run baseball. Petry was in control all afternoon, allowing just three hits and striking out nine while not walking a single batter.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard thanks to a two-out, two-run triple to center off the bat of Griff Briggs. The Arlington slugger finished his day with three RBIs.
Briggs also closed out the win on the mound for the Eagles, getting the last five outs of the contest and officially sending Arlington on to the semifinals where they await the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 5 Mount St. Joseph (7-7) at No. 4 Rivendell (7-5).