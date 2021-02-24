MANCHESTER - Burr and Burton girls ice hockey continued a grueling stretch to the start of its shortened season, losing a home match against Division I Rice 3-1 on Wednesday night at Riley Rink.
Burr and Burton plays in Division III, but have played three Division I opponents (South Burlington, BFA St. Albans, and Rice) and one Division II opponent (CVU) to begin its season
The Bulldogs played Rice even much of the night, but two scores in the third propelled the visitors to the victory.
Ada-Grace Perry netted her first career varsity goal for the Bulldogs, the first score of the game with 14:42 to play in the second period. Perry scored off a rebounded Abby Farrington shot while BBA was on the powerplay. Perry redirected the puck inside the crease and snuck it past Rice’s Emily McDonald in net.
BBA coach Ed Lewicki said they changed the power play combination, adding Perry to the mix to give the Bulldogs more of a presence in front of the net.
“It doesn't happen often this way but we designed it (on the other side of the ice) for Ada to stay in front and get a rebound,” Lewicki said. “It was 15 seconds in and we got the shot and she tips it in.”
Rice would answer five minutes later, knotting the game at one-all thanks to a score off the stick of Fionna McHugh.
There were a staggering 15 penalties called throughout the match. Penalty kills on both sides were crucial in a game where both teams found themselves down a player for a good portion of the match.
The Bulldogs were called for seven: three tripping, two holding, a slashing and an interference.
Rice had eight: four hooking, three tripping, and one body checking.
Rice’s Kat Hoff scored within the first minute and a half of the third for its first lead of the game.
Hoff is one of a handful of girls who joined Rice this season after her prep season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Ahead 2-1 with less than five minutes to play, Rice pressured the net with multiple shots on goal. BBA’s Lola Herzog blocked the first two attempts, and looked to have covered the puck on the ice. Play continued however and Rice’s Sunshine Clark got her stick on the puck and put it past Herzog for the score on a shorthanded goal.
Lewicki said he would have pulled Herzog had the play been called dead for a six-on-four advantage in a one score game.
Despite the three goals allowed Herzog continued her strong season, registering 29 saves for the night.
BBA tallied 30 total shots on the night.
“I told the girls I was proud of their effort,” Lewicki said. “They played their tails off tonight.”
Next up for BBA (0-3-1) is a matchup with Lyndon on Saturday.