MANCHESTER - A team chasing perfection, no matter the sport, is often met with some sort of adversity through the journey.
For the Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team, adversity showed itself in multiple ways on Friday.
The Bulldogs had the answers to the test though, and fought their way to a 12-9 victory over Rutland at Applejack Stadium to cap off a 15-0 regular season.
Rutland’s Alexis Patterson got the scoring started on a raw Friday evening that saw temperatures in the low 40s. The Ravens senior scored twice in the first five minutes of the contest, giving Rutland the 2-0 lead early.
Patterson wasn’t finished, as she tallied two more goals after picking up a ground ball near the BBA net and firing a shot past Lola Herzog with 15:50 to play in the first half. She was officially credited with two goals at the 15:50 mark, as her following score came about a minute later in real-time, but the game clock never started.
Patterson’s tremendous start gave Rutland a 4-0 advantage on BBA’s senior night. Between the less than ideal weather conditions and a bad start against one of the best teams in the state, Bulldogs coach Ken Stefanak knew things could have gotten out of hand quick.
“It’s easy then to go down six (or) eight nothing,” Stefanak said.
Great teams are resilient. Stefanak called a timeout after Patterson’s fourth score and BBA showed its resilience for the remainder of the contest.
The Bulldogs coach emphasized ball security on offense and more communication on offense during the timeout. His players listened.
Sadie Stefanak was able to stop the bleeding for BBA with 15:05 remaining in the first half. The freshman gave BBA the boost it desperately needed to swing the momentum.
Tatum Sands continued her strong season with a goal of her own a minute later. Then it was Paige Samuelson’s turn with 12:56 on the clock, bringing BBA within one.
Stefanak cut hard near the Rutland net at the 11:27 mark and a soft touch evened the score at 4-all.
In that crucial run that lasted a little under four minutes, BBA flipped the script and looked like the team it has been all season long.
“We got it into a couple of our girls that can really put the ball in the net and we just chipped away, chipped away,” coach Stefanak said. “Once they tied it up I think they felt like OK we're in this game. It's a brand new game and let's just play our game.”
That’s exactly what BBA did. The team’s traded goals over the next three minutes of action to make it 5-5 with less than eight minutes left in the half.
BBA had another run in them before the half was over. It all started on a goal from senior Emma Hall with 3:19 left before the break. Hall’s goal gave BBA its first lead of the game. Emma Thomas registered a goal a minute later, and then it was Samuelson wrapping behind the goal and launching another score with less than 10 seconds left in the half.
Burr and Burton - who looked like it may be on the verge of suffering its first loss of the season - now held a three goal lead at the half.
Rutland wouldn’t back down. They scored a goal inside of the first minute of the second half to make it a two goal game. Another Rutland goal with 22:16 left, this time from Makieya Hendrickson, made it a 8-7 contest.
The Bulldogs knew they were in for a battle on Friday night. The Ravens gave BBA arguably its toughest test of the season in its prior matchup on May 5. In that contest, BBA downed Rutland by a single goal, 7-6.
Samuelson recaptured the momentum for the home team with a score a minute later. The sophomore playmaker had an impressive night for BBA, scoring a team-high five goals.
Coach Stefanak is happy to have a player like Samuelson, who he calls a “pure scorer.”
“She's been coming on all year. Coming off the crease she's really good; She can run the midfield for us, off the eight meter she's great,” he said.
Sands hurled a ground ball onto the soaked field and past the Rutland keeper at the 19 minute mark. That score gave BBA a 10-7 lead. Samuelson tallied another score shortly after, as BBA looked to be in total control once again.
BBA was locked-in the box for two minutes after drawing a card at the 14:48 mark. Herzog made a great initial save, but Rutland found the net at 14:13 to trim the Bulldog lead to 11-8. BBA found itself down two players for just over a minute after another yellow card was assessed.
Rutland tacked on another score with the advantage to make it a two-score game., but the BBA defense did a good job limiting the Ravens to two goals during that stretch.
Rutland called a timeout with just under 10 minutes to play in the game and BBA back at full-strength. At that point, the Bulldogs began to slow the game down and were much more patient with their looks.
That patience was on full display in what wound up being the final goal of the game. Multiple players penetrated toward the goal a handful of times during a single possession. They passed it back out as Rutland defenders collapsed on them. Eventually Samuelson found a shot she liked and hurled the ball into the back of the net with 7:49 to play.
BBA’s defense stood tall for the remainder of the game, and just like perfection was obtained for the Bulldogs as the clock reached zero and the fans in the grandstands exploded with cheer.
Perfection wasn’t necessarily Stefanak’s goal this year. The Bulldog coach doesn’t like to look too far ahead.
“Once we won our first handful of games, six and then eight, I was just trying to keep the girls focused on the next game. The game at hand,” Stefanak said. “Just one at a time. Let's chip away. We try to study every opponent, and come out ready for that team.”
That day-by-day approach has put BBA atop the Division I standings and has them in a great spot heading into a playoff run.