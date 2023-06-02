BENNINGTON — The community rallied together on May 22 and May 23 to pave two of the turns at the Catamount BMX track located at Willow Park.
A total of 10 volunteers laid 80 tons of shoulder stone and 75 tons of asphalt in preparation for opening day of racing.
Mintrone Paving, Peckham Industries, Fletcher’s Excavating, Greater Heights Tree & Land Management, Southwest Tech and Richardson Collision all helped get the track ready for racing season.
These improvements will help kick off Catamount’s 2023 race season which begins Saturday. Open practice and registration will be from 10:45-11:45 a.m., with racing beginning at noon, starting with the balance bikes.
New riders are always welcome, and are encouraged to come to the new rider exclusive open house on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 9:30 a.m. Catamount BMX is also open to the public daily from dawn-dusk.