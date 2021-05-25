BENNINGTON - Mount Anthony girls lacrosse found itself in a battle with Brattleboro during the Patriots senior day game on Tuesday.
After easily defeating the Colonies 14-5 earlier in the season, this match was much more challenging for MAU.
In fact, the Patriots found themselves trailing by 11-10 in the final minute of play before senior Antonia Pellon forced a timely turnover near midfield and sprinted down the right sideline with 45 seconds left in regulation.
With just 26 seconds left, Ava Elmer came up clutch and registered her third score of the afternoon, forcing the game into overtime.
MAU won the opening faceoff in extra time and possessed the ball for the entire 1:03 of the quarter. From behind the net, Pellon found Elyse Altland slashing toward the goal in the middle of the field and Altland was able to secure the pass and put the ball in the back of the net for the walk off win on senior day.
MAU escaped with a 12-11 win over a Brattleboro team who is yet to register a win on the season.
Altland, who had a team-high five goals, was being double and triple teamed as she neared the net in the second half. Brattleboro defenders were zoned in on the sophomore scoring threat, but she was still able to score the difference-maker.
MAU escaped with a 12-11 win over a Brattleboro team who is yet to register a win on the season with one game left.
MAU coach Tracey Galle said the game-winning play is one she insisted be run throughout the game, but was only executed twice by the Patriots. In the first half, MAU was in the same set but an errant pass spoiled the play.
“That last play should have happened all game,” Galle said. “Everytime we had a timeout, that was the play we were supposed to (run) the whole game.”
Galle called MAU’s May 7 win over Brattleboro “the highlight of our season.” What changed on Tuesday?
“We were flat,” the MAU coach said.
Brattleboro and MAU traded leads in the first half. Brattleboro grabbed the lead within the first two minutes. Altand got MAU on the board eight minutes later to even the score.
An Elmer goal with 5:57 left in the first half gave the Patriots the 5-3 advantage, the lone two goal lead they held all afternoon.
Brattleboro regained momentum by the end of the half, scoring twice and knotting the score at 5-all at the break.
Pellon provided an early second half spark, scoring less than 30 seconds into the half to once again put MAU ahead.
Pellon started the scoring just 24 seconds into the game to give MAU its first lead, but Brattleboro wasn’t flustered. The Colonels, led by Bri Paul’s hustle, snatched the momentum and held a 9-7 lead with 15 minutes left in the contest. Paul scored two of her four girls during that stretch and was constantly zooming past multiple Patriot defenders with her speed.
MAU put a halt to the run with an Altland goal with 11:41 left to play, and then Pellon found Alexis Harringto slashing in front of the net a minute later to once again tie the game at 9.
Patriot Skye Colvin scored her lone goal with 8:31 to play to make it 10-9 MAU, but Brattleboro once again answered the bell rattling off two goals in the next two minutes to give the visitors the 11-10 lead with 6:15 to play.
Then the longest scoreless streak of the second half ensued as it appeared MAU was running out of time until Pellon forced the turnover with less than a minute to play.
The win brings MAU to 5-6 on the season and will finish its season on Thursday as they head to
Stratton Thursday at 4 p.m.