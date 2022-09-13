BENNINGTON — A total team effort powered Mount Anthony volleyball to a win in its season opener against Colchester on Tuesday night inside Kates Gymnasium.
The Patriots defeated the Lakers three sets to one, though the final score wasn’t indicative to how close the match was.
Each set was hard-fought, none more so than the fourth and final. MAU appeared on track to close out the win as Cassie Heimann headed toward the end line to serve with a 18-9 advantage. Heimann secured two straight aces, and scored another point for the Patriots to build the lead to 21-9. Her fourth serve didn’t stay inbounds, though, giving Colchester one last opportunity to seize momentum.
The Lakers took advantage, with Lily Neimi-Moskowitz kickstarting a 12-0 rally to bring them all the way back to even, 21-21. MAU tried to halt the momentum with a timeout after eight straight Lakers points, but the rally carried for another four points before Neimi-Moskowitz’s serve sailed too far right and didn’t make it over the net, bringing the score to 22-21 MAU.
Patriots coach Carrie Baltazar turned to Raegan Joly to close things out, subbing in the tri-captain to serve. Joly did her job, securing the final three points of the match and clinching the win for the Patriots.
The contributions came from across the board for MAU on Tuesday night, with all 14 members of the team seeing time on the court and contributing to the win.
Alexia Allard got things started for MAU by dissecting the Colchester defense while on the serve. Allard received the volleyball and headed to the back line to serve in a 5-5 tie early in the first set.
She started with an ace that hugged the backline, followed that up with another ace just inside the right sideline before playing the middle and left side of the court for a couple more MAU points before her fifth serve landed out of bounds.
Kyra Stratton, one of four returning varsity players, had a couple of great diving digs for the Patriots in the set, which helped the home team secure the 25-15 victory and jump out to a 1-0 lead.
Fellow returner and tri-captain Skye Colvin was effective no matter where she was on the court. Colvin gave the Patriots some easy points with aces, blocked returning Laker shots on the front line and continued volleys with return shots.
Colchester’s Jasmine Weaver provided problems for MAU with her strong serve, racking up aces throughout the match. Colvin was there to end those runs however she could before they got out of hand.
“Skye is just a leader all around,” Baltazar said after the win. “She's very dedicated on and off the court. She's been practicing her serving like crazy and it showed. She's very confident and she brings it every time.”
In the second set, Colchester jumped out to a 17-8 lead. Baltazar turned to Joly to serve once the Patriots regained possession on a Colchester serve that failed to make it over the net. Joly served line drives that the Lakers had trouble handling, securing five consecutive points before Colchester answered. After a Lakers ace, Colvin tapped the ball over the net from the front line, giving MAU a crucial point as they trailed 19-15 in the set.
Colchester won the ensuing point, and Marina Bushell anchored the Lakers to five straight points with some great serves to give her team the 25-15 win.
The longest volley of the match took place with MAU trailing 6-8 early in the third set. The ball made its way over the net six different times before a Colchester return shot landed out of bounds.
A Heimann ace a few points later evened the set at 10-all, and then the Patriots’ other tri-captain Mia Maroney took over for two straight points.
Maroney placed a diagonal return just inside of the right sideline from the left side of the court to give the Patriots an 11-10 lead. The next point, the ball found Maroney again and she had a near-duplicate hit to build the cushion to 12-10.
Heimann’s serves continued on point as MAU rallied 12 straight points to build a 21-10 advantage. Heimann, a Burr and Burton student, is a new addition to the MAU roster. Baltazar is happy to have her.
“She moved here from New York with some volleyball background, so she's played volleyball for a long time and it shows,” Baltazar said. “She's very confident and she can not let the mistakes get to her.”
Colchester stopped the MAU rally at 21-10, but was only able to secure one point before MAU struck again.
At 21-11, MAU’s Grace McQueeney spiked a thunderous return from the front line that had no chance of being played. The Patriots closed out the set shortly after, winning 25-13.
A win in this fashion can go a long way for a young team like the Patriots. They showed they have the resilience needed to overcome rallies from the other team and regroup quickly. Baltazar believes Tuesday’s win will help her squad’s mental fortitude.
“Just teaching them to be mentally strong and to stay in the game,” she said. “It's not always gonna go our way, but if we can just shake it off each point and move on and get better than that's all I can ask for.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Patriots, who travel to Hoosick, N.Y. to take on Hoosac School Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.