BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony track celebrated senior day in style with a home meet against Mill River and Long Trail.
The highlight of the day was Isaiah Brunache’s record breaking throw of 55 feet 1 inch in the shot put. Brunache has constantly finished a few feet further than all other throwers throughout the state, and broke a Patriot record that had stood since 1978 on Tuesday.
The junior said he knew he had a great throw the moment it left his hands.
“It felt amazing,” Brunache said. “That was probably my best feeling throw I’ve ever had.”
Brunache’s previous best, set on May 11, was 54’1.5”. The next best in the state is a good five and a half feet shorter at 49’7”.
Brunanche said although he’d enjoy closer competition, he’s more worried about what he’s doing and how he can improve every meet.
“That’s kind of the sport we’re in, we’re not really competing against everyone else,” Brunache said. “It’s all about you, you’re competing against your last time.”
Speaking of competing against yourself, that’s exactly what Patriot Andrew Ponessi did in the men’s 400 meters race.
Ponessi pushed himself and finished with a time of 54.21 seconds, as he continues to produce top-10 times in the state.
The MAU girls were led by strong senior performances on Tuesday. Chloe Cichanowski won heat one of the women’s 400m race with a time of 1:08.81. Fellow Patriot Chloe Stitcher finished in a close second at 1:09.87.
Ella Cichanowski secured a close win in the 100m dash with a time of 13.47 in heat two. In heat one, it was MAU’s Tara Oakes grabbing the win at 15.15.
Maggie Payne held her own against one of the better 800m runners in the state. Payne placed second with a time of 2:27.89, just behind Mill River’s Annika Heintz’s time of 2:25.07.
MAU coach Amanda Mullen praised her senior’s progression throughout the season.
“They’ve been doing awesome in the last couple meets. They’ve gotten PR’s, they’ve been really working towards states,” Mullen said.
Mullen said beyond they’re personal achievements, the senior group has also been supporting their younger teammates.
Both the boys and girls 4x100m relay teams shined for MAU on Tuesday.
The boys won with a time of 46.5 seconds, a full nine seconds ahead of Long Trail.
The girls also finished with a strong time of 54.3 seconds, good for second place in the combined-relay and 9.8 seconds ahead of Long Trail’s girls. During the beginning of the season, Mullen was concerned with the amount of sprinters the Patriots had on their roster, as many athletes were distance runners. As the season has progressed, the sprinters have impressed.
“Now there’s a good group on both sides,” Mullen said.
Mullen is happy to see the success in that event continue for the Patriots.
“We’ve been pretty successful in four by one in the past few years,” she said. “It was good to see it back because that’s always an exciting one.”
Senior Gavin Johnson continued to shine in the javelin, throwing for 152’.
MAU is back on the track at Manchester at 10 a.m. on Saturday.