BENNINGTON — On a warm day Friday at the Bennington Rec Center’s tennis courts, Mount Anthony’s No. 1 singles player, Lexi Gerow, didn’t feel terrific at the start.
Two games into the match with Hartford’s Nyah Jenks, Gerow felt ill and took a break to compose herself.
From there, Gerow battled Jenks, winning in two sets, including a tiebreaker to lead the Patriots to a 5-2 win.
“The first set was definitely not what I wanted,” Gerow said. “When I came back it was about getting back into the rhythm and find my cool. Once I found my shot again, it went really well.”
Gerow and Jenks went back and forth after the break, with neither player getting up by more than two games. After breaking serve, Jenks took a 5-3 lead and was on serve to take the set, but Gerow broke serve in the next game to make it 5-4, then held serve in the next game to tie it at 5-5.
The two traded game wins to make it 6-6 and set up a seven-point tiebreak. That was close as well, but Gerow scored four points in a row, the last a perfect shot to the corner to make it 5-2. Jenks came back, but Gerow’s cross-court winner gave her the opening set win.
“The tiebreaker was pretty even, it was hard to hit good shots on her,” Gerow said.
In the second set, both players started to get tired, but Gerow’s stamina won out. Jenks had the match at 2-2, but Gerow won the final four games for the 6-2 set win and the match.
“I used more power in my shot and tried to hit it more side to side [in the second set],” Gerow said.
The win was the fourth in a row for Mount Anthony, who have improved to 4-3 on the year.
MAU got a 1-0 lead quickly as No. 3 singles Kristine McKenna topped Anthem Philip, 6-0 and 6-1. Next, the No. 1 doubles team of Leah Smith and Maple VanOrden made it 2-0 in favor of the Patriots with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Abby Farnum put the Patriots on the precipice of victory as the No. 2 singles player topped Arianna Heijn in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
That left it up to Gerow, whose win over Jenks clinched the match for Mount Anthony.
“Lexi’s the captain and she’s a leader and she really enjoys the competition,” said Mount Anthony coach Deborah Larkin. “She likes the challenge and she has the confidence. We talked about her strategy for the match and what she does is problem solve.
Hartford got on the board with the No. 4 singles player, Toni Harper, topping Gabriella Georgi, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). MAU’s Claire Zimpfer and Sophia Anisman gave MAU its fifth win with a 6-3, 7-5 win in straight sets.
Hartford’s Alex Gray got the better of Dhruva Patel at No. 5 singles, 6-2, 6-0.
“Everyone is amazing and the new girls are really improving,” Gerow said. “We’ve come really far as a team and the team is really confident right now.”
Mount Anthony is scheduled to travel to Rutland on Monday.