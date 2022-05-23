MAU TENNIS 5/23/2022

Mount Anthony No. 1 singles player Asa Kobik defeated Rutland's Zach Nelson in a super tiebreaker during Monday's match.

 By Michael Mawson Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys tennis showed improvements in its match against Rutland on Monday.

The first time the teams faced off back on May 9, Rutland swept MAU 7-0.

Although Rutland took the victory again on Monday, the Patriots grabbed two wins in the process.

In No. 1 singles, Asa Kobik defeated Rutland’s Zach Nelson in a super tiebreaker. After dropping the first set 6-3, Kobik responded with a 7-6 win in set two, winning the tiebreaker 8-6. That forced the super tiebreaker, which Kobik clinched.

Juan Patricio grabbed the other MAU win of the afternoon in No. 2 singles, defeating Rutland’s Graham Seidner, also in a super tiebreaker. Patricio won the first set 6-2, lost the second set on a tiebreaker before responding with the win in the super tiebreaker.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Rutland swept the remaining singles play with Eli Rosi defeating Sam Kobik 6-2, 6-0 in No. 3 singles, Robin Rushking downing Ben Roche 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles and Ben Cerreta defeating Theo Galipeau 6-1, 6-0 in No. 5 singles action.

Galipeau was recognized before the match as the lone senior for the Patriots as they celebrated their senior day.

Rutland’s Tanner Ciafu and Sebastain Pell combined to sweep MAU’s Leni Bonnett and Camden Madison 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles play.

No. 2 doubles was a close match, with Rutland’s Brian Kapusta and Tom Goldberg downing MAU’s Jackson Paquin and Kyler Cross in a super tiebreaker. Rutland grabbed the first set 6-2 and MAU bounced back with a 6-4 win in the second set.

MAU finishes its season 1-9-1.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.