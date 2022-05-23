BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys tennis showed improvements in its match against Rutland on Monday.
The first time the teams faced off back on May 9, Rutland swept MAU 7-0.
Although Rutland took the victory again on Monday, the Patriots grabbed two wins in the process.
In No. 1 singles, Asa Kobik defeated Rutland’s Zach Nelson in a super tiebreaker. After dropping the first set 6-3, Kobik responded with a 7-6 win in set two, winning the tiebreaker 8-6. That forced the super tiebreaker, which Kobik clinched.
Juan Patricio grabbed the other MAU win of the afternoon in No. 2 singles, defeating Rutland’s Graham Seidner, also in a super tiebreaker. Patricio won the first set 6-2, lost the second set on a tiebreaker before responding with the win in the super tiebreaker.
Rutland swept the remaining singles play with Eli Rosi defeating Sam Kobik 6-2, 6-0 in No. 3 singles, Robin Rushking downing Ben Roche 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles and Ben Cerreta defeating Theo Galipeau 6-1, 6-0 in No. 5 singles action.
Galipeau was recognized before the match as the lone senior for the Patriots as they celebrated their senior day.
Rutland’s Tanner Ciafu and Sebastain Pell combined to sweep MAU’s Leni Bonnett and Camden Madison 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles play.
No. 2 doubles was a close match, with Rutland’s Brian Kapusta and Tom Goldberg downing MAU’s Jackson Paquin and Kyler Cross in a super tiebreaker. Rutland grabbed the first set 6-2 and MAU bounced back with a 6-4 win in the second set.
MAU finishes its season 1-9-1.