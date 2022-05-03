McKenna (copy)

Kristine McKenna returned to the MAU lineup on Tuesday and earned a win in the No. 3 singles slot

BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony girls tennis swept Brattleboro 7-0 on Tuesday.

No. 1 singles player Lexi Gerow, No. 2 Abby Farnum and No. 3 Kristine McKenna all swept their opponent 6-0, 6-0.

McKenna returned to the lineup after missing the last few matches.

The Patriots No. 1 doubles secured a 6-2, 6-0 win. The other three victories for MAU: No. 4 and No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles, came via default.

MAU hosts Burr and Burton on Thursday at the Bennington Recreation Center.

Wednesday, the Patriots and Bulldogs junior varsity teams will battle in Bennington.

