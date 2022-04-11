BENNINGTON — The first and last inning in Mount Anthony baseball’s season-opener against Mount Greylock on Monday afternoon were polar opposites.
MAU starter Connor Hannon retired the first two batters of the game on as many pitches. In total he needed just 5 pitches to retire the top of the lineup in order.
Then the Patriots bats exploded to the tune of 7 runs in the bottom half of the inning. MAU showed patience at the plate, drawing 4 walks and adding timely hits with runners in scoring position to jump out to a commanding 7-0 lead after the first frame.
MAU built the lead up to 9 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, needing just one additional run to mercy-rule the Mounties. Things were going as well as could be through six. MAU appeared poised to cruise to a stress-free win.
Then the seventh happened.
The shift in momentum was preceded by Connor Barrett pinch-hitting for MAU Hannon in the bottom of the sixth as Patriots coach Trevor Coyne began to empty his bench.
That took Hannon off the mound after a dominant 6 inning performance. Hannon allowed 2 earned runs on 4 hits and 2 walks, holding the Mounties offense at bay throughout.
Coyne gave the ball to Nat Greenslet in the top of the seventh to put the finishing touches on what was up until that point a dominant showing for MAU. The Patriots held a 12-3 advantage needing just three outs to secure win number one of the season.
Then things started to unravel.
Greenslet had trouble finding the strike zone, walking pinch-hitter Leif Johnson on 5 pitches to start the top of the seventh. The MAU right hander got ahead of the next batter, Anthony Welch, 1 ball and 2 strikes before plunking him on the elbow.
Greenslet proceeded to walk the next three batters he faced before being pulled. A comfortable 9 run lead suddenly was trimmed to 7 with the bases loaded and no outs, and all of the momentum shifting in the visitor’s favor.
Coyne turned to Josh Worthington on the mound this time, which paid immediate dividends for the MAU skipper. Worthington got Greylock’s three-hole hitter, Jackson Shelsy, to chase on a strike 3 that was out of the zone for the first out of the inning. The ball did get past MAU catcher Colby Granger, bringing the 6th Greylock run of the game in, but it also gave MAU a much needed out.
Dylan Harrison knocked in 2 more runs in the following at bat on a line drive into left, trimming the MAU lead to 12-8. The next Mounties batter drew a walk, and all of a sudden the tying run was on the on-deck circle.
Worthington recollected himself, fanned the final two batters he faced and put an end to the Greylock rally as MAU secured the 12-8 win.
The Patriots haven’t been outside much, playing in one scrimmage and just two outdoor practices since the season began last month. Coyne believes that played a part in the last inning struggles from his team.
At the end of the day, the MAU manager believes in Greenslet’s ability to turn it around.
“He can throw strikes, he’s just got to find it. He’ll be alright, it’s a long season.”
While Greenslet will look to forget about Monday’s pitching performance, he was productive with the bat in his hands. He reached base three times and scored one of MAU’s 12 runs.
Of MAU’s nine starters, eight crossed the plate at least once. The only man not to score a run, first baseman Tanner Bushee, drove in two runs on a pair of sac flies. There was production 1-9 in the Patriots lineup, a promising sign of things to come.
MAU moves to 1-0 on the season and hosts Hartford Thursday at 4:30 p.m.