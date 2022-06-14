Three Patriot softball players were recognized for their stellar seasons by being named to the Southern Vermont League A Division all-opponent team.
Mia Paligo, Masson Billert and Caedance Bartholdi were a dynamic trio all spring for the Patriots, leading them to a 10-6 record and a trip to the Division I quarterfinals as a No. 5 seed.
Paligo was the constant in the circle, starting nearly every game of the season on the mound for MAU. She tossed a no-hitter in a 21-0 MAU win over Burr and Burton on May 21.
She also produced at the plate, hitting one home run on the season and driving in runners in multiple games, including two in MAU’s quarterfinal loss to Essex.
Billert served as Paligo’s batterymate, commanding the game defensively behind the plate all season long.
Billert was also a threat with the bat in her hands, highlighted by her May 26 performance that helped the Patriots defeat Springfield 9-8. In that contest, Billet was a perfect five-for-five at the dish.
Bartholdi was a threat every time she dug into the batter’s box. She put together her best offensive performance in an April 18 loss to Lyndon, going four-for-four at the plate with three RBIs.
She also hit a home run in the Patriots’ quarterfinal loss to Essex.