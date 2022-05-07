WINDSOR — Mount Anthony softball earned a decisive 28-3 win over Windsor on Saturday.
At the plate, Taeya Guetti hit two home runs and registered four hits in as many at-bats. Ani Palisano also had a strong day inside the batter’s box with two hits in as many plate appearances.
Mia Paligo pitched the Patriots to the win, tossing all five innings. Paligo allowed seven hits, three walks and struck out seven.
On Friday, MAU lost a one-run game to Pittsfield, 5-4. Paligo also drew the start in that one, pitching all seven innings with two strikeouts, three hits allowed and four walks.
Paligo helped her cause with a two-run home run while Caedance Bartholdi was also efficient at the plate, hitting a pair of doubles.
MAU is now 3-4 on the season with Burr and Burton coming to Bennington on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.