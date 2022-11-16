Mount Anthony's Peter McKenna and Silas Rella-Neill were named to the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association Division I all-state team on Monday after their stellar senior seasons.
The duo were scoring threats every time they stepped on the pitch for the 10-3-2 Patriots.
Alex Salvesvold, in his first season with MAU, joins McKenna and Rella-Neill as Southern Vermont League A Division selections.
MAU coach Mike Molloy was named the SVL A Division coach of the year, guiding the Patriots to the No. 4 seed in D-I.
GIRLS
Mount Anthony had a pair of Southern Vermont League A Division players honored in Tiffany Carey and Roey Rella-Neill. The Patriots finished their 2022 campaign at 6-8-1.