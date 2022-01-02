The Mount Anthony Nordic boys and girls team began their seasons with a win at Woodstock on Wednesday.
The MAU boys finished with 27 team points, including three top-10 finishers while the girls finished first with a team score of 26 and four skiers inside the top-10.
Riley Thurber led all Patriots with his time of 12 minutes and one second, good for 3rd overall on the boys side. Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio finished 1st with his time of 11:47 and Woodstock’s Quinn Uva (11:56) placed 2nd overall.
Also finding themselves inside the top 10 for the Patriots were Finn Payne (12:16, 5th) and Peter McKenna (12:39, 8th)
Eden White’s 3rd place finish paced the MAU girls. White crossed the finish line in 14:48.
Sadie Korzec (5th, 15:54), Roey Rella-Neill (8th, 16:07) and Elyse Altland (9th, 16:16).