BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony football team has been working hard since getting its season underway just a little more than two weeks ago.
Like many other teams across Vermont, the Patriots are tasked with figuring out how to replace much of the roster it last put out on the gridiron in a traditional football season, way back in the fall of 2019.
The 2020 one-hand touch season served a purpose, allowing athletes throughout the state to play some version of the game they love, but it was far from normal.
Namely, offensive and defensive linemen were not utilized, other than the center snapping the football. Running plays were not allowed either, making the game one-dimensional. Big parts of the game were missing, and this preseason has been about figuring out what teams have as the game transitions back to 11-on-11 tackle.
“From the start of the year, the first practice, we’ve (been) reteaching down to the basics of the offensive line,” said MAU coach Chad Gordon.
One Patriot who has stepped up and led the way for the offensive line is senior captain Andrew Gilbert.
“We’ve had guys like Andrew, who have always been a leader for us, step up,” Gordon said. “He’s taking on that role helping guys, other guys who didn’t play last year but have come in and worked hard. Guys like Landen Quackenbush, he’s really stepped up and done a good job.”
Along with Quackenbush, Danyal Khan and Ameer Naser will also play a role in solidifying the line for the Patriots.
MAU had a senior-rich roster last season, led by Gatorade Player of the Year Gavin Johnson. The Patriots looked like a team in a great position to make some noise in tackle football. Despite not getting that opportunity, they did make it to the regional final in the 7-on-7 season, the program’s first championship appearance in more than 20 years.
Another senior will be called on to help produce from the number one receiver position left by Johnson’s departure, Austin Grogan.
Grogan had a great summer, propelling MAU to the championship win in the inaugural Vermont All-Star football camp 7v7 tournament on July 10 with his MVP performance that afternoon.
Hayden Gaudette returns for his senior season at fullback and linebacker, and will be a tough ball carrier to take down. Not many defenders throughout the state will want to find themselves in a one-on-one scenario with the 6-foot-1, 230 pound bruiser back.
The quarterback situation is fluid for the Patriots with former starter Caleb Hay graduating last spring.
Both junior Braeden Billert and sophomore Tanner Bushee were given first team reps at QB during MAU’s practice on Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re still trying to set things up for Friday night, it’s finding the best 11 and putting those best 11 on the field,” Gordon said.
The Patriots host Mount Abraham Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“We’re excited; it’s been a while,” Gordon said. “ Kids are back in the building. They’re taking their classes, doing what they need to do. And, yeah, they’re amped up and ready for Friday, they really are.”