BENNINGTON - The Patriots take the court for the first time this season on Friday in a matchup with Mount St. Josephs at 6 p.m. at Kates Gym.
During the team’s final practice prior to game action on Thursday, coach Larry Andrews still wasn’t sure what his starting five would look like.
“That’s how close they are, really, one through 10,” Andrews said. “All 10 are going to play. Nine games? We might have eight different starting lineups.
There is not a single senior on MAU’s roster this year. Andrews said that he’ll look for leadership from his two junior captains, Meghan Barilone and Lexi Gerow to help guide the young team.
Both captains have taken a big leap, as neither was on the team as sophomores. Barilone played junior varsity, where she shined. Gerow took a year off from basketball.
With that being said, there are three returning members from the 2019-2020 Patriots: Madisyn Crossman,Sophia Kipp and Linnaia Connell. All three will certainly be key in helping their teammates through the varsity season.
Andrews has seen significant improvements from Connell in particular. Connell was able to work on her game - specifically dribbling - through the summer, where many players were not able to because of the pandemic.
With five juniors, three sophomores and a couple freshmen Andrews is looking forward to building the team not only for this season, but years to come.
“We got a real good group and I'm glad we're going to be together for two, three (more years) and we've got the two freshmen four years,” Andrews said.
Andrews said freshmen Taeya Guetti could draw some starts this season for the Patriots.
“She's really come a long way,” Andrews said. “She shows a little bit of passion for the game… She seems to really be coming along.”
Andrews is happy with how the team has looked in practice up to this point.
“We still haven't filled out everything we're going to do,” he said. “But I’d say 90 percent of our practices have been really good, really good.”
ROSTER: Meghan Barilone, Linnaia Connell, Sophia Kipp, Lexi Gerow, Keely , Greene, Emily Elmer, Ava Elmer, Madisyn Crossman, Taeya Guetti, Allee George