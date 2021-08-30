BENNINGTON — After a year away from the court, Mount Anthony volleyball is hungry to return to action.
With the 2020 volleyball season moving outdoors due to COVID-19 concerns, MAU opted out of the season.
With the traditional indoor season back, there’s already a positive atmosphere inside Kates Gym.
“All the girls are super eager to play and learn about the sport and they’re all showing a lot of excitement,” said first year coach Carrie Baltazar.
That excitement was clear on day one of tryouts. The Patriots had 34 players show up, an impressive total after a year break. In total, the Patriots kept 25 players between its varsity and junior varsity teams.
Baltazar may be entering her first year as head coach for the Patriots, but she is no stranger to volleyball in Bennington. Baltazar was a member of the 2012 and 2013 Southern Vermont College volleyball teams.
Volleyball players throughout the state will be faced with a unique challenge this fall. Currently, masks are recommended for indoor sports per Vermont Principals’ Association guidance.
Baltazar said it’s been a challenge adjusting to mask wearing.
“That’s definitely a challenge, but we’re all up for the challenges,” she said. “We got a lot of challenges ahead of us, and this is just one of them.”
A successful return for MAU volleyball will be steady growth as the year progresses, according to its coach.
“I’m definitely not going to allow this team to be defined by our wins and losses. I’m looking at just overall improvement throughout the entire year,” Baltazar said.
The coach is already seeing the Patriots improve during the preseason.
“Even now in our sixth day of practicing; the amount of improvement with these girls is — they’re surprising me,” she said.
The Patriots begin their season at Kates Gym on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. They play host to Wahconah.