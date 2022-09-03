MCKENNA (copy)

Mount Anthony's Peter McKenna (8) elevates during a game against Burr and Burton during the 2021 season. McKenna scored the game-winner in Saturday's 3-2 victory over St. Johnsbury.

BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team enjoyed a strong 3-2 season-opening win over St. Johnsbury on Saturday afternoon at the Southern Vermont College soccer field.

Peter McKenna netted the difference maker, an unassisted goal off a free kick with just under 20 minutes remaining. Collin Bevin was responsible for the other two MAU goals, while Silas Rella-Neill had one assist.

Geradrdo Fernandez scored for St. J, assisted by Ozzy Alsaid-Ahmad. The other Hilltopers score was the product of a MAU own goal on a bad back pass.

Aiden Moscarello accumulated seven saves protecting the Patriots net. St. J’s keeper, Fernando Guiterrez, had five saves.

MAU coach Mike Molloy described Saturday as a “good first win against a quality northern team.”

The Patriots (1-0) return to the field Tuesday at Burlington at 4:30 p.m.

