BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team enjoyed a strong 3-2 season-opening win over St. Johnsbury on Saturday afternoon at the Southern Vermont College soccer field.
Peter McKenna netted the difference maker, an unassisted goal off a free kick with just under 20 minutes remaining. Collin Bevin was responsible for the other two MAU goals, while Silas Rella-Neill had one assist.
Geradrdo Fernandez scored for St. J, assisted by Ozzy Alsaid-Ahmad. The other Hilltopers score was the product of a MAU own goal on a bad back pass.
Aiden Moscarello accumulated seven saves protecting the Patriots net. St. J’s keeper, Fernando Guiterrez, had five saves.
MAU coach Mike Molloy described Saturday as a “good first win against a quality northern team.”
The Patriots (1-0) return to the field Tuesday at Burlington at 4:30 p.m.